Shareholders of Transcorp Hotels Approve N13bn Dividend

• Awele Elumelu: Despite headwinds, revenue increased to N97bn in 2025 from N70bn

James Emejo in Abuja and Kayode Tokede in Lagos





Shareholders of Transcorp Hotels Plc, yesterday approved the sum of N13 billion as dividend for the 2025 financial year. This translated to a total N1.30 kobo per share.

Shareholders also commended the management for continuously improving its financial performance over the years.

Chairman, Transcorp Hotels Plc, Dr. Awele Elumelu, said 2025 was a good year as revenues increased by 38 per cent to N97 billion compared to N70 billion in the preceding year.

She said the growth was driven by a combination of elevated service standards.

She said, “We saw an exceptional demand for our food and beverage offerings while our relentless focus on service excellence drove repeat business.”

Awele said despite inflationary pressures, the company maintained strong profitability as Profit After Tax (PAT) rose N32.8 billion, a 45 per cent year on year growth – demonstrating both revenue strength and improved operational efficiency.

She said, “As we look ahead to 2026, I will like to reaffirm our ongoing focus on the development of a new hotel in Lagos. Transcorp Hotel, Ikoyi – a flagship 5-star property set to revolutionize high-end accommodation and premium guest experience in Lagos.

“As we anticipate 2026, it is essential to remain mindful of the potential challenges presented by geopolitical tensions and macroeconomic uncertainties in various parts of the world. Nonetheless, the long-term outlook for the hospitality industry remains promising.”

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Transcorp Hotels, Uzoamaka Oshogwe, disclosed that the company is partnering with Transcorp Power to explore other options for cheaper power. She also discussed its revenue optimization strategy for 2026.

Oshogwe said, “One of the initiatives we implemented towards the end of last year was the dual gas burner system. That means we’re using gas to generate power for all our boilers. If you think about the number of boilers we have across 667 rooms, that’s significant.

“Not only does that save costs, it is also environmentally friendly. We are also working with Transcorp Energy and looking at renewable energy solutions. That brings sustainability and the ESG factor into our operations.

“For 2026, our focus is on three key areas. Number one is relentless focus on revenue growth. That means putting our funds into projects that have strong capital appreciation and a multiplier effect in revenue generation. Funds are limited, so we must ensure that whatever projects we invest in have a multiplying effect on revenue.

“Number two is operational excellence. We started this last year. It involves investing in our people and also in technology. These are the two key areas we are focusing on to strengthen operational excellence.

“Number three is brand relevance. It’s about ensuring that people understand what our brand stands for and equate that with sustainability in our operations.

“These are the three key areas we are concentrating on this year to ensure that we sustain and multiply revenue growth.”