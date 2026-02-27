Plus Incubation Hub Launches the Plus Factor Grant Program

Plus Incubation Hub has launched the Plus Factor Grant Program — a high-impact, merit-based initiative designed to identify, nurture, and fund promising entrepreneurs across Africa with non-dilutive grant funding, market access support, and innovation resources.

The programme targets idea-stage, early-stage, and growth-stage entrepreneurs who are building scalable, market-relevant businesses but face real barriers including limited access to finance, weak market linkages, and insufficient innovation support.

It is open to entrepreneurs across industries, and built on principles of transparency, fairness, and measurable impact.

Commenting, the Program Lead, Eunice Alabi, stated: “The Plus Factor Grant Program is not just about funding — it is about backing entrepreneurs with the clarity, readiness, and support required to build sustainable businesses. We are intentionally combining finance, innovation, and market access to create real, measurable impact. We are looking for entrepreneurs with clarity, courage, and commitment — founders who are ready to turn potential into performance.”The programme is open to entrepreneurs at every stage of their journey.

To qualify, applicants must be a founder or co-founder of a business or startup; have an operational business or a validated business idea; demonstrate clear commitment to growth and scalability; be available to fully participate in all programme activities and; submit a complete application before the deadline.

Applicants will go through a rigorous three-stage evaluation including Eligibility & Alignment Screening; Business, Market & Innovation Assessment and; Final Pitch & Panel Evaluation.

The winners will receive non-dilutive grant funding distributed amounting to N1.0 million for the first position while the second and third positions go home with N500,000 and N250,000 respectively. There is also N150,000 and N100,000 for the fourth and Fifth position respectively.

Beyond funding, all selected beneficiaries will also receive other benefits including business mentorship and pitch coaching; market access and visibility opportunities; innovation and growth readiness support and; investment readiness training.