Plateau Gov Orders Crackdown on Killings, Illegal Roadblocks After Emergency Security Meeting

Yemi Kosoko in Jos

Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang has ordered an immediate clampdown on rising insecurity, unauthorized roadblocks, and community‑level attacks following an emergency Security Council meeting held at Government House, Jos. The meeting, attended by heads of security agencies and senior government officials, reviewed a series of violent incidents recorded across the state within the last two weeks.

Governor Mutfwang said the council examined the mining site tragedy in Wase, where several lives were lost, as well as multiple attacks on highways and communities that have heightened public anxiety. He described the deaths as avoidable and extended the government’s condolences to all affected families.

“We have had a lot of issues to deal with in the last ten days. On behalf of the government, we commiserate with families who lost loved ones. Their pain is our pain,” he said.

The governor condemned the killings of travellers and residents in Dorowa and other communities, stressing that the victims were innocent and not linked to any criminal suspicion.

“There have been two incidents where people were attacked on the road, and another in Dorowa where villagers were shot. These victims committed no crime. Security agencies are on the trail of the perpetrators, and we will ensure they are brought to book,” he said.

Mutfwang emphasized that every life on the Plateau is sacred, warning that the government would not tolerate lawlessness or mob justice.

In a firm directive, the governor announced that only authorized law enforcement agencies may block highways or restrict movement.

“Anybody henceforth that blocks the highway without authorization will not be accepted by government. Access roads are an entitlement of the people,” he declared.

He added that any community where travellers are attacked will have its leadership held responsible.

Governor Mutfwang criticized individuals spreading fear and false narratives about insecurity on Plateau roads, describing such claims as attempts to mischaracterize the state.

“Plateau people are peace‑loving. These incidents are isolated and must not be used to paint the state as unsafe,” he said.

He also issued a stern warning to social media users who “fan the embers of hatred” or incite violence, saying the government would take action against purveyors of misinformation.

The governor praised security operatives for their efforts in responding to recent attacks and promised continued support to improve their response time. He also commended Plateau youths for exercising restraint despite provocations.

“In the last six months, Plateau State has enjoyed unprecedented peace. There are people who are not happy with that and want to destabilize the state. We must not allow them,” he said.

Commissioner of Police Bassey Ewah said security agencies were deploying both kinetic and non‑kinetic strategies to restore confidence across the state. He assured residents that the perpetrators of recent attacks would be apprehended.

“Where the need arises, the law will be applied without prejudice to anybody,” he said.