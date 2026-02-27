PAP Boss Hails First Lady for Visiting  Delta State

Ayodeji Ake

The Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme(PAP), Dr Dennis Otuaro, has congratulated wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on her visit to Delta State yesterday.

Dr Otuaro described the first lady’s one-day visit as a significant and welcome development for the government and good people of Delta State.

He expressed the confidence of PAP stake-holders and beneficiaries that Senator Tinubu’s visit to the state would serve as an impetus to the programme’s drive for sustainable peace, security and development in the Niger Delta.

The PAP boss described Mrs Tinubu as a symbol of national peace and unity, which are cardinal pillars of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

He highlighted the fact that Her Excellency is a compassionate leader, who has demonstrated empathy and support for the vulnerable in society through her pet project, the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI).

According to him, the First Lady is touching lives positively and giving hope, empowerment and succour to the needy across Nigeria.

“The First Lady of Nigeria, Senator (Chief) Oluremi Tinubu, CON, is a kind, empathic leader, and it takes a generous heart to be able to do the good things Her Excellency is doing to uplift humanity through her Renewed Hope Initiative.

“Her Excellency’s project is a worthy legacy that will leave lasting impacts across the country,” Dr Otuaro said.

The PAP administrator further stated that Her Excellency’s RHI was complementing the MORE Agenda of the Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, for the strategic development of the state.

He also said that her remarkable visit would remain a memorable event for many Deltans, who would continue to cherish the milestone achievements of a notable daughter of the soil.