  • Friday, 27th February, 2026

Nigeria Launches National Aviation Security Risk Team

Business | 4 seconds ago

The Director-General of Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Chris Najomo, has inaugurated the National Aviation Security Risk Management Team (NASRMT) in a decisive move aimed at reinforcing Nigeria’s aviation safety architecture through a modern risk-based oversight system.

The inauguration ceremony, held at the corporate headquarters of the NCAA in Abuja, marked what officials described as a major milestone in the country’s evolving aviation security framework.

Speaking at the event, Najomo emphasised that the new inter-agency body reflects Nigeria’s determination to proactively safeguard its civil aviation space against unlawful interference, terrorism, insider threats, and emerging risks.

According to him, the creation of the multi-sectoral team aligns directly with global standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organisation, particularly the provisions of Annex 17 on aviation security.

He added that it also represented Nigeria’s targeted implementation of recommendations arising from a recently concluded ICAO Risk Management Workshop, signalling the country’s commitment to international best practices.

Members of the NASRMT also commended the Director-General for what they described as a proactive and forward-looking initiative, pledging their full commitment to ensuring that Nigeria’s civil aviation domain remains safe, resilient, and globally compliant.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.