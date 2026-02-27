  • Friday, 27th February, 2026

NAFSA Commends FAAN Fire-fighters, Agencies

The National Leadership of the Nigerian Aviation Fire and Safety Association (NAFSA) has commended the resilience and determination of fire-fighters at the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and other assisting agencies that responded to the recent fire incident at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.


The NAFSA National President, Comrade Ugbeikwu Sunday, commended the fire-fighters for their bravery and quick response, which helped to contain the fire that broke out on Monday around 3:00 pm and was extinguished around 1:30am on Tuesday.
Sunday highlighted the challenges faced by the fire-fighters, including lack of accessibility to the fire scene, but noted that they were able to manoeuvre the difficult terrain to combat the inferno.
He advocated for a special hazard allowance for FAAN Fire fighters, citing the risks and occupational hazards associated with their job.

“Two of our men fell casualties yesterday and they were rushed to the hospital before the situation could be managed. We only know our resumption time. We do not know our closing time because an emergency such as that of yesterday can keep a fire-fighters away from their families for two to three days,” Sunday said.

