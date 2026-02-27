Legal Icon, Dapo Akinosun, Named Liberia’s Honorary Consul in Lagos

In a move to bolster bilateral relations, Liberia has named Senior Advocate of Nigeria Dapo Akinosun as its new Honorary Consul in Lagos.

According to a letter signed on Thursday by Foreign Affairs Minister Sara Nyanti, the appointment serves as a testament to Akinosun’s long-standing commitment to the partnership between Nigeria and Liberia.

The Ministry noted that his role will be pivotal in deepening the “bonds of friendship” and mutual cooperation.

“The newly appointed diplomat assumes the role with a mandate to represent the interests of the Republic of Liberia and protect the welfare of Liberian citizens within the consular jurisdiction.

“He is also expected to promote trade, investment, tourism, culture, educational and scientific exchanges between Liberia and Nigeria,” she said.

Speaking on his appointment, Akinosun said he had a vision focused on enhancing consular services for Liberians residing in Nigeria.

Akinosun added that he would actively focus on promoting investment opportunities between the two West African nations.

“I am deeply honoured to represent Liberia in Nigeria, a country that shares not just a border, but a deep history and kinship with our people.

“My focus will be on facilitating a robust business environment for Nigerian investors looking toward Liberia, ensuring the welfare of Liberia citizens here in Lagos, and strengthening the people-to-people ties that have always bound us together,” Akinosun said.

Mr Oduntan Ogundimu, Head, Media Department at the Liberian Consulate, said in a statement on Thursday, Akinosun’s appointment reflected Liberia’s continued commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with Nigeria.

Ogundimu said Akinosun would bring wealth of experience to the position, having previously served on the boards of corporations, specialising in foreign investment and divestment, banking and finance, energy, alternative dispute resolution and arbitration.

“He is known for expertise in capital market trading, privatisation initiatives in the oil sector and joint ventures businesses,” he said.

Akinosun boasts of over three decades experience in the legal and managerial fields.

He is one of the Founding Partners of SimmonsCooper Partners, a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Chartered Arbitrators, a Member of the International Bar Association, Nigerian Bar Association, and others.