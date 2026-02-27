Lafarge Africa Grows Revenue by 53%, to Reward Shareholders with Dividend

Kayode Tokede

Lafarge Africa Plc, has announced a revenue milestone of N1.07 trillion in 2025, representing a 53per cent surge from N696.8 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2024.

Following a review of the results, the company recorded a Profit After Tax (PAT) of N273.12billion in N2025, about 173 per cent increase over N100.15billion reported in 2024. Amid growth in profit, the management has proposed a final dividend of 600 kobo per unit of 50 kobo ordinary share.

This outstanding performance is underpinned by volume-led growth, disciplined cost optimization across operations, enhanced plant stability, improved distribution efficiency, retail expansion, and efficient financial management. Operating profit closed 2025 at N392.1billion, a growth of 103 per cent from N193.01 billion in 2024, ,following strong top-line momentum and continued execution on cost and efficiency initiatives.

Earnings per share grew from N6.22 in 2024 to N17 in 2025, representing an outstanding 173per cent increase.

Commenting on the results of the landmark year, Lafarge Africa CEO, Lolu Alade-Akinyemi, in a statement said: “Our Full Year 2025 results are a testament of the effectiveness of our 4-point strategy, disciplined execution and relentless focus on value creation. Reaching the N1 trillion Net Sales threshold, a 53per cent year-on-year increase, marks a historic turning point for our Company.

“With a 103per cent surge in Operating Profit to N392billion, we have demonstrated exceptional operating excellence. This 173per cent growth in Profit After Tax is the direct result of our focus on plant reliability, operational efficiency, and commitment to shareholder value”

Alade-Akinyemi added: ‘Looking forward, with Huaxin’s collaboration and industrial expertise, we are excited about the year 2026 and the opportunities ahead. We maintain a prudent and agile approach to capital allocation and cost management while positioning the business to capitalize on emerging market opportunities. Our resilience, operational scale, and strategic clarity provide a strong foundation for sustainable growth and enhanced shareholder value.’’

The CEO expressed his appreciation to the company’s employees, customers, stakeholders, and investors for their continued trust. ‘Their partnership and support reinforce our commitment to delivering resilient performance and superior value creation”. He remarked. Lafarge Africa has presented a robust and positive outlook for 2026.

The CEO reaffirmed that the company’s priorities are focused on improving capacity utilization, enhancing value creation, embedding sustainability across operations, and top-notch industry-leading health and safety performance.

Recently, the company announced their plans to expand Ashakacem Plant in Gombe State and Sagamu Plant in Ogun State. Upon completion, Ashaka and Sagamu Plants’ total capacity will be 2MT and 3.5MT per annum respectively. After the expansion, the total capacity of Lafarge Africa will rise to 14.0MMT.

Lolu Alade- Akinyemi concluded: ‘Lafarge Africa Plc will continue to explore the volume opportunities in our markets, while sustaining prudent cost optimization. Our sustainability-driven growth model remains at the core of our long-term value creation strategy, underpinned by the continued execution of our strategic priorities.’