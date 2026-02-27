INEC Fixes January 16 for Presidential, N’Assembly Elections, Governorship, Assembly February 6

• Date of Osun guber poll August 8, 2026

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed Saturday, January 16, 2027, for the presidential and National Assembly elections.

The commission had earlier fixed Saturday, Febru-ary 20, 2027 for the presidential and National Assembly elections, and Saturday, March 6, 2027 for the governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections, pursuant to the Electoral Act, 2022.

However, INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Mohammed Haruna, in a statement, in Abuja, said the governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections would now hold on Saturday, February 6, 2027.

Haruna stated, “Following the repeal of the Electoral Act, 2022 and the enactment of the Electoral Act, 2026, which introduced adjustments to statutory timelines governing pre-election and electoral activities, the commission has reviewed and realigned the schedule to ensure full compliance with the new legal framework.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) approved and issued a Revised Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the 2027 general election.

“Accordingly, the commission has resolved as follows: Presidential and National Assembly elections will now hold on Saturday, 16th January 2027.

“Governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections will now hold on Saturday, 6th February 2027.”

Haruna added that in accordance with the approved Schedule of Activities, conduct of party primaries, including resolution of disputes arising from primaries, would commence on April 23, 2026 and end on May 30, 2026.

He stated that presidential and National Assembly campaigns would commence on August 19, 2026, while governorship and state Houses of Assembly campaigns would commence on September 9, 2026.

“As provided by law, campaigns shall end 24 hours before Election Day. Political parties are strongly advised to adhere strictly to these timelines. The commission will enforce compliance with the law,” Haruna said.

He explained that the revised timetable and schedule of activities for the 2027 general election, reflecting the adjustments, had been issued and could be accessed on the commission’s official website and other official communication platforms.

In addition, Haruna stressed that the Osun State governorship election, earlier fixed for Saturday, August 8, 2026, had been rescheduled to Saturday, August 15, 2026.

He said the commission stated that some activities in respect of the Ekiti and Osun governorship elections had already been conducted.

Haruna stated, “However, the remaining activities will now be implemented strictly in accordance with the Electoral Act, 2026.”

He maintained that the revised dates were consistent with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) and the Electoral Act, 2026.

The commission said the submission of personal particulars of candidates for presidential and National Assembly elections would on August 1, 2026, while governorship and state Houses of Assembly would hold on August 29, 2026.

The electoral body stressed that the commencement of campaigns by political parties for presidential and National Assembly polls would commence on August 19, 2026, while governorship and state Houses of Assembly campaigns would commence on September 9, 2026.

It pointed out that the last day for the replacement of withdrawn candidates by political parties for presidential and National Assembly elections would be August 29, 2026, while governorship and state Houses of Assembly would be September 26, 2026.

INEC said the last day for the submission of nomination forms by political parties for presidential and National Assembly elections would be September 12, 2026, while governorship and state Houses of Assembly would be September 26, 2026.

The commission reiterated that the publication of the list of nominated candidates for presidential and National Assembly elections would be done on January 14, 2027, while governorship and state Houses of Assembly was February 6, 2027.

It added that the last day of campaign by political parties for presidential and National Assembly elections was January 14, 2027, while governorship and State Houses of Assembly was February 6, 2027.

The commission maintained that the successful conduct of the forthcoming elections was a collective responsibility.

It called on all stakeholders to cooperate in ensuring peaceful, credible, and inclusive elections that would reflect the sovereign will of the Nigerian people.