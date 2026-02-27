IIF Takes Gender-Smart Investing from Policy to Practice at Lagos Workshop

Impact Investors Foundation (IIF) has moved to translate Nigeria’s gender inclusion commitments into concrete investment action, convening a high-level workshop in Lagos focused on gender-smart and inclusive capital.

The session, held at Four Points by Sheraton recently, brought together investors, policymakers and development partners to explore how gender and social inclusion can be embedded into capital allocation decisions.

The workshop follows the 2025 launch of Nigeria’s Gender/GESI Roadmap and signals what organisers describe as a shift from advocacy to execution.

Speaking at the workshop, IIF Chief Executive Officer Etemore Glover described the gathering as a critical bridge between policy and implementation.

“Following the landmark launch of Nigeria’s Gender/GESI Roadmap in 2025, this workshop represents the essential next strategic step in our journey towards a truly inclusive financial ecosystem,” said Glover. He noted that the focus has now moved beyond advocacy to ensuring organisations intentionally deploy strategies that address gaps affecting women and marginalised groups.

Goodwill remarks were delivered by Elizabeth Davidsen, Chief Executive Officer of GSG Impact, and the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, Mrs. N. A. Esuabana, who was represented by Dr. Abia Nsikak. Both emphasised the role of private capital in driving inclusive economic growth and advancing national development priorities.

A technical session led by a partner from PwC provided a detailed overview of the roadmap, outlining how gender-smart principles can be embedded across the investment lifecycle — from sourcing women-led or gender-diverse enterprises to integrating GESI metrics into due diligence, portfolio management and exit strategies.

Experts from 2X Global and Moremi Capital also examined global standards such as the 2X Criteria and discussed how they can be adapted to the Nigerian context to intentionally support women-led businesses and female participation across value chains.

Participants further engaged in practical sessions using IIF’s GESI Diagnostic Tool to assess their institutions’ readiness and develop action plans to strengthen internal governance structures and investment screening processes.

The workshop also featured the presentation of Nigeria’s Inclusive Capital Baseline Survey, which provides sex- and disability-disaggregated data on investment flows. Organisers say the survey establishes a benchmark to track progress in closing financing gaps affecting women, youth and other marginalised groups.

Afternoon sessions, led by professionals from Verod Capital, focused on integrating GESI metrics into governance systems. A case study from Alitheia Capital demonstrated how gender-lens investing can deliver both financial returns and measurable social impact.

The workshop concluded with participants committing to align their institutional policies and investment practices with the roadmap’s standards, as Nigeria seeks to deepen its impact investing market.

“With growing evidence that diverse and inclusive enterprises outperform their peers in risk management, innovation, and long-term value creation, Nigeria’s push to operationalise gender-smart investing reflects both a moral imperative and a significant market opportunity,” concluded Glover.