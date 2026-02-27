Fintiri’s Planned Defection to APC Stokes Reactions as Assembly Members Quit PDP

Daji Sani in Yola





Adamawa State House of Assembly has been thrown into a state of confusion following the resignation of some lawmakers from Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), with Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, reportedly, set to join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The mass defection sent shockwaves through the state’s political landscape, with many wondering what the future held for PDP in Adamawa State.

Speaker of the Assembly, Bathiya Wesley, was among those who resigned from PDP on the floor of the house yesterday, citing internal crisis within the party. His resignation was followed by that of Majority Leader, Kate Mamuno, and several other lawmakers, bringing the total number of defectors to eight

The resignations significantly altered the balance of power in the Assembly, with APC now poised to take control.

Fintiri’s decision to join APC was seen as a major coup for the party, which had been seeking to expand its influence in the state

The governor’s move was believed to be motivated by a desire to secure his legacy and influence the party’s choice of candidate for the 2027 governorship election.

Widely regarded as a key figure in Adamawa politics, Fintiri has been in office since 2019.

PDP has been hit hard by the defections, with many of its prominent members joining APC. The party’s ability to recover from the setback remains uncertain, with some analysts predicting a significant shift in the state’s political landscape

APC has welcomed the defectors, with party officials expressing confidence that Fintiri’s move would boost their chances in the 2027 elections. However, some within the party expressed concerns over the potential effect on internal dynamics and the distribution of power

Fintiri’s defection was also seen as part of a broader trend of politicians switching parties ahead of the 2027 elections. The move would be closely watched by other politicians in the state and beyond

The Adamawa State Assembly is expected to hold a special session to formalise the defectors’ new party affiliations. The outcome of this session is likely to have significant implications for the state’s politics.