Ex-UCH CMD Seeks Collaboration to Tackle Bone Diseases in Nigeria 

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Former Chief Medical Director (CMD), University College Hospital (UCH) Ibadan, Prof. Temitope Alonge, has called for a strong collaboration between the government and private sector in tackling rising cases of bone disease or osteoporosis across the country.

This is just as he warned against the threat of osteoporosis issues, particularly among the elderly.

Alonge, while speaking in Ibadan during the official opening of the Centre for Osteoporosis and Bone Health of which he is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), called for public enlightenment, earlier prevention and collaboration between government and the private sector in combating the issue.

He emphasized the need for synergy between governments, the private sector and health operators to create more access to quality healthcare.

According to him, “Health is both a business and a social service. No amount of money released by the government alone can solve Nigeria’s health problems. If the private sector is not integrated, the system will not work.”

He urged political leaders and institutions to invest in preventive care for the elderly rather than short-term populist spending.

“Bone health remains poorly understood by the general public, despite bones being one of the most vital organs of the human body,” Alonge added.

He said osteoporosis is a condition where bone mineral content reduces to the point that even minor falls can lead to fractures, commonly affecting the wrist, hip and spine, adding that bone health remains poorly understood by the general public, despite bones being one of the most vital organs of the human body.

“People often think bone is just the skeleton that gives you height and structure, but bone is a very important organ. Apart from providing the framework of what you look like, it is the biggest store of key minerals in the body, particularly calcium.”

Alonge explained that bone formation and breakdown occur continuously through a process known as remodeling, driven by a delicate balance between bone-forming cells, called osteoblasts, and bone-resorbing cells, known as osteoclasts.

The Oyo State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Oluwaserimi Ajetunmobi, in her remarks, described the centre as a major step towards improving the quality of life of elderly residents.

She said: “This centre is actually for our health. As we grow older, there is a tendency for our bones to become softer, and when elderly people fall, their bones can break easily.”

She noted that the facility is equipped to assess bone mineral density and determine the level of bone loss in patients.