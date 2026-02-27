  • Thursday, 26th February, 2026

Egbe Flaunts Monimichelle as the Best in Sports Infrastructure in Nigeria

Sport | 1 second ago

The Chief Executive Officer of Monimichelle Sports Facility Company Limited, Ebi Egbe, has pride his company as one of the best in the industry in Nigeria and the West African subregion.

In a statement he personally circulated on social media yesterday, Egbe admitted the competitive nature of the sports facilities industry, stressing that Monimichelle Sports stands out among the leading players.

Egbe insisted that despite attempts to down played his company’s competence, Monimichelle Sports remains focused on delivering quality products in a professional way.

He, however admitted that his company is not shying away from competition and criticism, saying it takes good leadership to absorb jabs to remain on top.

“In highly competitive sectors such as sports infrastructure, construction, and consulting, maintaining industry leadership comes with intense scrutiny and pressure from competitors through criticism, misinformation, and credibility challenges.

“At Monimichelle Sports, we remain focused on excellence, allowing the quality, professionalism, and sustainability of our projects to speak for us,” the statement stated.

Egbe who’s Monimichelle Sports has its stamp of excellence on some of the best stadium turfs in the country, was recently hailed for reconstructing the Remo Stars Stadium pitch  to CAF and FIFA standards.

Inspectors from body soccer body were in Ikenne and awarded certification to the stadium as meeting FIFA global standard.

He’s also currently working on the Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Port Harcourt as well as the Zamfara Stadium amongst other.

