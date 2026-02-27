DSS Arrests Alleged Mastermind of 2025 Ayetoro ECWA Church Attack

Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) have apprehended Shafiu Usman, the alleged mastermind of the deadly 2025 attack on the ECWA Church in Ayetoro, Kogi State, where more than 20 worshippers were kidnapped.

The attack, which occurred on December 14, 2025, sent shockwaves across the state and heightened concerns over insecurity in parts of North-Central Nigeria. According to security sources, Usman was arrested at a hideout in Gombe State after going into hiding following the incident.

During interrogation, Usman allegedly confessed to orchestrating the Ayetoro church attack and admitted involvement in several other kidnapping operations across Niger, Kwara and Kogi States.

Security sources further disclosed that Usman collaborated with Ibrahim Dange Battijo, described as a notorious bandit with operations spanning Niger, Kwara, Kogi and Zamfara State.

“Shafiu admitted to involvement in kidnapping, banditry and cattle rustling. He said Ibrahim Battijo supplied him with arms and ammunition,” a source said.

Investigators revealed that Usman fled to Gombe State shortly after the Kogi attack but was tracked and apprehended by DSS operatives following intelligence-led surveillance.

Authorities say the arrest highlights the DSS’s sustained efforts to combat banditry and terrorism across the region. In recent operations, particularly in Gombe State, the agency reportedly neutralized arms trafficking networks, rescued kidnap victims and dismantled cross-state criminal syndicates.

The suspect remains in DSS custody and is expected to be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of investigations.