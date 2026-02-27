Coalition for Good Governance Support LASG Move on Makoko

Segun James





The Coalition for Good Governance (CGG) has said the demolition action undertaken at the Makoko waterfront slum was necessary for safety of lives and property.

The CGG at a press conference held at the Airport Hotel, Lagos said that a visit to the community revealed that the government meant well for the people.

Addressing the press, the convener , Mr. Nelson Ekujumi, said that, “We have watched with baited breath, but not amused by the blame game between the Lagos state government and the residents of Makoko, a waterfront settlement that has become a recurring decimal for demolitions by successive administrations in the state over the arbitrary springing up of residential and other structures under high tension power lines and in uninhabitable conditions for human living.”

The group disclosed that recent records shows that parts of the Makoko community were demolished by the Lagos State government in 2005 and 2012 as part of its efforts to clean up the community because of its threat to human and public safety.

“For decades, Makoko stands as one of Lagos’ most controversial urban spaces. To city planners and urban development advocates, it is an eyesore, a floating slum that highlights the city’s planning failures, which needs to be addressed to save lives and guarantee public safety.

“Makoko’s challenges are undeniable, as it is estimated to have a population between 80,000 and 250,000 residents, many living in stilted wooden homes over the Lagos Lagoon, with limited access to sanitation, clean water, electricity and waste management.

“Its residents rely heavily on artisanal fishing and informal trade, making them economically vulnerable.

“It’s a fact that successive governments in Lagos State have long labelled Makoko an environmental and security hazard, citing living under high tension power lines, flooding, fire risks and unplanned structures as justification for its action.

“From a regulatory standpoint, these concerns are valid, in order and something ought to be done to correct the observed anomalies.”

Ekujumi said that as a result of the need to preserve lives and ensure public safety that have been endangered by the residents serial violations of the officially approved distance of structures from under high tension power lines and others, the Lagos State Government entered into series of discussions and dialogue with the community leaders and residents by reaching an agreement to address the anomalies, with the residents willingly submitting to comply, and the state as observer to the compliance with the terms of the agreement.

“But unfortunately, from our findings and facts on ground, the residents of Makoko reneged on the agreement reached by not willingly removing structures as promised that violate the distance from the high-tension power lines and constituted threat to life and environmental nuisance, hence forced the government to move in, in fulfillment of its primary responsibility which is to save lives and guarantee public safety.

“Unfortunately, the government recent demolitions of the illegal structures under the high tension power lines has generated anger, and allegations of insincerity by the residents, who alleged that the government demolitions is in violations of the agreed distance from the high tension power lines after they failed to fulfil their own part of the agreement.

“The point of our concern now is, who is saying the truth about the demolitions, is it the residents who failed to fulfil what they willingly promised to do to save their own lives and preserve public safety, or the government that was forced to move in to remove structures in violations of the law, in fulfillment of its constitutional responsibility?

“As human beings, we commiserate with families who have lost their habitations and means of livelihood as a result of the demolitions to save lives and preserve public safety, but we must not lose sight of the fact, that the government has a responsibility to ensure that its citizens do not engage in actions that amounts to attempts to commit suicide and endanger public safety, as doing otherwise, will be tantamount to the abdication of its primary responsibility which is condemnable.”