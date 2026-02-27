CIPM Lauds NYSC’s Skills Acquisition Programme, Seeks Collaboration

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja





The Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM) has lauded the National Youth Service Corps’ (NYSC) (SAED) programme for corps members, Seeking to partner the scheme on corps development

The Registrar and Chief Executive of the CIPM, Ms. Oluwatoyin Naiwo gave the commendation during a courtesy visit to the NYSC Director General, Brig. Gen. Olakunle Nafiu, in his office in Abuja.

In a statement signed and issued by NYSC’s Director, Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Caroline Embu, the CIPM boss said, “We commend your visionary reform which is focused on skills development, digital innovation and employability, which are repositioning the Scheme as a powerful engine for national workforce readiness.”

She also indicated interest in supporting the NYSC to consolidate its gains on youth mentorship, corps empowerment and national integration.

Naiwo stressed the need for corps members to be acquainted with the CIPM and guided appropriately for post-service opportunities.

To this end, she proposed a presentation by the body during NYSC orientation courses with a view to empowering corps members with ideas on workplace experience and structured career planning, among others.

In his remarks, Nafiu expressed the scheme’s readiness to collaborate with organisations that are focused on youth development and national integration.

He added that corps members were always interested in whatever would add value to them, stressing the importance of manpower development.

Nafiu added that the NYSC was favourably disposed to strengthening collaboration with the CIPM.

He proposed that both agencies form a joint technical team to work out ways of actioning the proposal for stronger collaboration.