Arsenal, Chelsea Rivalry Anchors EPL Weekend Live on SuperSport

The Premier League approaches a pivotal round of fixtures, with implications across the title race and European places .

Arsenal lead by five points, Man City remain within striking distance, while Man United’s surge has reshaped the top-four battle.

Catch Premier League Action live on SuperSport Premier League (DStv Ch. 203, GOtv Ch. 65).

Saturday opens at 1:30 p.m. as Bournemouth host Sunderland. Bournemouth earned a gritty 0–0 draw at West Ham and will see this as a chance to create breathing room above the drop zone. Sunderland, beaten heavily by Fulham, must quickly tighten up at the back.

At 4:00 p.m., Liverpool welcome West Ham to Anfield. Liverpool’s narrow 1–0 win at Forest kept them firmly in contention, and they cannot afford to lose ground. West Ham remain organised but have struggled to convert chances consistently.

Also at 4:00 p.m., Newcastle face Everton live on SS Football (GOtv Ch. 61, DStv Ch. 205). Newcastle are fresh from a commanding European aggregate victory but have lost four of their last five league matches. Everton, edged by Man United, are equally desperate for points.

The late kickoff at 6:30 p.m. sees Leeds take on Man City. Guardiola’s side have won three straight and know another victory keeps the title equation firmly in their favour. Leeds managed a brave draw against Villa but face a far sterner examination here.

Sunday begins at 3:00 p.m. with Fulham against Tottenham, live on SS Football (GOtv Ch. 61, DStv Ch. 205). Fulham arrive buoyant after a 3–1 win at Sunderland. Spurs, winless in 2026 and reeling from a heavy derby defeat, are searching for stability under new manager, Igor Tudor..

At the same time, Man United host Crystal Palace. United are the league’s form side with five wins in six and growing in confidence at Old Trafford. Palace, however, arrive competitive after their win over Wolves.

The weekend concludes at 5:30 p.m. as Arsenal meet Chelsea in a London derby with significant implications. Arsenal’s emphatic 4–1 win over Spurs reinforced their authority at the top. Chelsea, despite a frustrating draw with Burnley, will aim to disrupt the title narrative while reigniting their own European ambitions.

RESULTS

Europa League

Stuttgart 0-1 Celtic

(Aggregate 4-2)

C’Zvezda 0-2 Lille

(Aggregate 1-2)

Ferencvaros 2-0 Ludogorets

(Aggregate 3-2)

Plzen 1-2 Panathinaikos

(Aggregate 3-3: PEN 3-4)

Bologna 1-0 Brann

(Aggregate 2-0)

Genk 3-3 Din. Zagreb

(Aggregate AET 6-4)

Nottingham 1-2 Fenerbache

(Aggregate 4-2)

Celta Vigo 1-0 PAOK

(Aggregate 3-1)