A Night of Glamour, Empowerment Seals Nancy Osuji’s Reign as Face of Zikel 2026

Mary Nnah

In a spectacular celebration of beauty, confidence, and purpose, Nancy Osuji was crowned the winner of the 7th Face of Zikel 2026 pageant, marking a milestone in her journey to stardom.

The glittering event, which brought together beauty enthusiasts, industry experts, and Zikel Cosmetics’ loyal patrons, was a showcase of the brand’s commitment to empowering women and promoting inclusivity in the beauty industry.

The pageant, which saw 15 talented contestants vying for the coveted crown, was a dazzling display of passion, glamour, and vision.

As Nancy Osuji stood tall, her confidence and poise shining brighter than any crown, she proved that she was more than just a pretty face – she is a force to be reckoned with.

Her win is a reflection of her hard work, dedication, and commitment to promoting eco-friendly beauty products and awareness in the industry.

Speaking to journalists after her victory, Osuji described the pageant as a “huge success,” saying it had provided her with a platform to create meaningful impact, particularly within the beauty industry. She pledged to contribute to the development of the industry, promoting awareness and introducing innovative, eco-friendly beauty products that cater to diverse skin types and tones.

Osuji’s win is not only a personal triumph but also a victory for all the women who have been inspired by her journey.

The Convener and Chief Executive Officer of Zikel Cosmetics, Mr. Kelvin Ezike, described the Face of Zikel competition as a “powerful platform for women’s empowerment”, noting that the 2026 edition marked the seventh edition of the pageant since the company was founded ten years ago.

“The Face of Zikel initiative is designed to empower beauty in all its forms, while building and developing core values around women of colour,” Ezike said, emphasising the brand’s commitment to inclusivity and diversity.

Ezike praised the 2026 edition as a “resounding success,” despite the challenges faced during the competition. He revealed that 15 contestants made it to the final stage, with six finalists emerging, and five contestants were awarded ambassadorial deals, in addition to the overall winner. The remaining finalists will also receive paid deals, making it a win for everyone who participated.

The Face of Zikel pageant is more than just a beauty competition – it’s a movement that empowers women of all shapes, sizes, and backgrounds to embrace their uniqueness and unleash their potential.

As Ezike put it, “The Face of Zikel is a celebration of diversity, empowerment, and self-improvement… a platform where women can showcase their potential, gain valuable training, and transform into the best version of themselves.”

For Nancy Osuji, the journey has just begun. As she embarks on her reign as Face of Zikel 2026, she encourages parents to support and motivate their children to pursue their dreams, regardless of societal misconceptions. Her message is clear: with the right support, guidance, and opportunities, women can achieve greatness and inspire others to do the same. The Face of Zikel 2026 has been crowned, and the future of beauty has never looked brighter.