Varsity Develops Solutions to Boost Tech Innovation in Society

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja

The Vice Chancellor of the European University of Nigeria (EUN), Prof. Emmanuel Ibezim has disclosed that the school has been able to develop three innovative solutions that will impact society.

He spoke at a press conference organised by the school in Abuja, themed: ‘Disruptive innovation in Nigerian University Education Unveiling European University of Nigeria, Abuja’.

He highlighted the innovations and other giant strides made so far by the university within the short period that its was established

He said the university has made giant strides in research and has been able to develop three innovative solutions.

“The university has made giant strides in research. One of the lecturers has designed software for skill acquisition by students. Another has locally fabricated a tablet disintegration apparatus. Another staff has designed and fabricated a drone for surveillance purposes, while another utilised computational tools to mine Neem tree for novel antimalarial drugs against drug-resistant malaria parasites,” Ibezim said.

Speaking earlier he said: “The University management has taken time to critically look at our current tertiary institutions in Nigeria and is set to put right all the observable anomalies, lacunas and loopholes prevalent in the system and we are very intentional, passionate and determined about this. The University is offering 23 programmes, and each of them fully approved by the National Universities Commission (NUC), and recognised by relevant professional bodies.”