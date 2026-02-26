  • Wednesday, 25th February, 2026

Varsity Develops Solutions to Boost Tech Innovation in Society

Business | 10 seconds ago

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja 

The Vice Chancellor of the European University of Nigeria (EUN), Prof. Emmanuel Ibezim has disclosed that the school has been able to develop three innovative solutions that will impact society.

He spoke at a press conference organised by the school in Abuja, themed: ‘Disruptive innovation in Nigerian University Education Unveiling European University of Nigeria, Abuja’.

He highlighted the innovations and other giant strides made so far by the university within the short period that its was established

He said the university has made giant strides in research and has been able to develop three innovative solutions.

“The university has made giant strides in research. One of the lecturers has designed software for skill acquisition by students. Another has locally fabricated a tablet disintegration apparatus. Another staff has designed and fabricated a drone for surveillance purposes, while another utilised computational tools to mine Neem tree for novel antimalarial drugs against drug-resistant malaria parasites,” Ibezim said.

Speaking earlier he said: “The University management has taken time to critically look at our current tertiary institutions in Nigeria and is set to put right all the observable anomalies, lacunas and loopholes prevalent in the system and we are very intentional, passionate and determined about this.  The University is offering 23 programmes, and each of them fully approved by the National Universities Commission (NUC), and recognised by relevant professional bodies.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.