Oparanozie Thumbs up Growth of Women’s Football Under Infantino’s 10-year Watch at FIFA

Former Super Falcons forward, Desire Oparanozie, has insisted that the women’s game has witnessed tremendous progress during the 10-year reign of Gianni Infantino as FIFA President.

The now retired 32-year-old Oparanozie has seen it all at both club and national level. She’s a four-time Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) winner with Nigeria.

“The FIFA President is no doubt on the right path to grow and improve women’s football,” the former Wolfsburg and Guingamp forward declared recently.

“Since coming on board, the evolution of women’s football from 2016 to today has been marked by rapid growth and professionalization under Gianni Infantino.

“The increase in the number of teams participating in the FIFA Women’s World Cup is fundamental for the growth of women’s football at global level. From 24 teams in 2019, to 32 in 2023, and 48 in 203 means more opportunity for both for this generation and the next generation to compete on the world stage.

“Having two African teams at the finals to four at the last edition in 2023 “is a significant step forward for women’s football on the continent.

“This excites me personally because it gives Africa more slot on the world stage.”

Oparanozie who also featured at four FIFA Women’s World Cup with Super Falcons stressed that having More African teams at the summit of the game gives more opportunities to ladies careers to grow.

“More teams mean more opportunities for players, coaches, and federations to develop, invest, and compete at the highest level. This growth has already shown results, with three African teams reaching the knockout stage in 2023, signaling that the gap with traditional powerhouses is closing,” she noted with excitement.

Another historic first by FIFA was the introduction of a payment structure for players at the last FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, a move that Oparanozie, who was a beneficiary, has described as “groundbreaking”.

“It guaranteed every participating player a minimum of $30,000 USD and a maximum of $270,000 each for members of the champion squad. In all four World Cups I’ve played, the 2023 one was a reward for years of hard work for African players, especially Nigerian players.

“For the first time FIFA directly paid players, rather than channeling prize money solely through federations, aiming to ensure athletes receive fair compensation for their efforts. Thanks to FIFA for this major step toward gender equity in sports.”

Few weeks ago, the maiden FIFA Women’s Champions Cup, the women’s version of the FIFA Club World Cup took off, and for a player whose club career took her to China, France, Germany, Russia and Turkey, the tournament couldn’t have come at a better time.

“The FIFA Women’s Champions Cup marks a major step forward for women’s club football. Having top clubs from each confederation creates a global stage that showcases talent, boosts media visibility, and attracts investment into the women’s game.

“The Champions cup provides that world stage platform and experience for players who aren’t lucky enough with their national teams.”

African champions AS FAR of Morocco was the continental torchbearer for the competition that pits together champions from all Confederations, finishing fourth.

Infantino’s decade at FIFA has been highlighted by the introduction of several development programmes and the FIFA Players Impact initiative excites Oparanozie.

“It is a great initiative by FIFA helping ex-players to have smooth transitioning from active playing into retirement, by providing a platform for involvement.”

“I’m most interested in the player development programmes, and administration. Together, these areas create a sustainable ecosystem”.

Oparanozie’s four FIFA Women’s World Cup is two shy of former teammate Onome Ebi, only African to have featured at six FIFA Women’s World Cups. However, her experiences at the four editions of the biggest stage in women’s football just as compatriots Perpetua Nkwocha, Florence Omagbemi, Nkiru Okosieme, Stella Mbachu, Precious Dede, Osinachi Ohale and Francisca Ordega, is one she won’t trade nothing for.

“Playing in four FIFA Women’s World Cup was a huge milestone, a dream come true and a defining part of my career. Each of the four tournaments brought unique challenges and opportunities for growth.

“From the very first one in 2011 where I gained valuable experience and exposure to top-level competition, to the 2015, 2019, and 2023 ones where I contributed to team’s performance and leadership. The overall experience was humbling, and a great honour to represent my country on such a big stage.

“The highlight of my football career is representing Nigeria on the world stage at four FIFA Women’s World Cups (2011, 2015, 2019, 2023). Wearing the Super Falcons jersey and competing against the best teams globally was a dream come true and a source of immense pride.

“Another unforgettable moment was winning the African Women’s Championship (now AWCON) with Nigeria in 2010, 2014, 2016 and 2018, helping my country dominate women’s football in Africa. These experiences shaped me as a player and as a person, and they remain my most cherished memories.”

Since hanging her boots two years ago, Oparanozie, a member of the Nigeria U-20 that won silver at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Germany 16-years ago, is still involved in the game through her foundation.

“I’m using my experience to shape young footballers in my community through my foundation (Desire Oparanozie Foundation), by organizing football games and mentorship programs. I scout for talent, and distribute educational materials, technical skills and share life lessons from my career.

“By creating opportunities for them to play and compete, I hope to inspire the next generation of female footballers to dream big and pursue their goals relentlessly.”

She is also a coach of a Pam FC, lower division boys’ team “where I bring my wealth of experience to shape the players”.