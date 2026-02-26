Niger Delta Games: Ejiro, Osama Power Delta to 200m Double Gold Medals

Peter Ejiro and Chibueze Osama completed a 200m double for Team Delta at the ongoing 2nd Nigeria Delta Games inside the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City on Wednesday evening.

Both sprinters had on the opening day of the Games won the men and women’s 100m before adding the longer sprint event gold medals yesterday.

Ejiro clocked 23.66 seconds to win the women’s 200m ahead of Edo State’s Tejiri Ugoh-Praise, who finished in 23.75, while Delta’s Faith Chukwuma took bronze in 24.02.

In the men’s race, Osama stormed home in 21.43 seconds, edging Akwa Ibom’s Gift Bright, who ran 21.61. Cross River’s Martias Iwara matched Bright’s time but had to settle for bronze after a photo finish.

The pair also combined forces in the mixed 4x100m relay, helping Delta State to victory in 43.07 seconds.

Elsewhere on the track, Edo State’s Treasure Omosivwe Eseoghene cleared 1.75m to win the women’s high jump, ahead of Delta’s Ajagbawa Frances (1.65m) and Abia’s Chioma Amarachi (1.60m).

Edo also celebrated gold in the men’s 110m hurdles, with Oseiwe Salami Ahusimenre crossing the line in 14.23 seconds. Delta’s Ifeanyi Endurance was second in 15.71, while Edo’s Solomon Okundaye Eoghosa finished third in 15.79.

With these victories, Edo State surged ahead in the medal standings, amassing 50 gold medals, 16 clear of Delta, and leading the overall tally with 102 medals, 11 clear of Delta state.