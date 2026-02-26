National Convention: Yilwatda Inaugurates APC National Central Coordinating Committee

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja





National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, has inaugurated the National Central Coordinating Committee for the ruling party’s National Convention.

The committee is headed by former governor of Katsina State, Hon. Aminu Masari.

Speaking at the inauguration in Abuja, Yilwatda said the convention was not merely a gathering, but an affirmation of democratic values, celebration of internal democracy, and a demonstration to Nigerians that APC remained the most organised, forward-looking, and viable political party.

He stated that Masari was bringing into the assignment decades of experience, unquestionable integrity, and a deep understanding of party administration.

Yilwatda told Masari, “Your acceptance of this responsibility is a further demonstration of your selfless commitment to the APC and Nigeria.

“We are honoured to have you at the helm of affairs of this committee. And we are proud you will do a yeoman to the assignment that has been given to you by the party.”

Yilwatda stressed that all members of the committee were carefully selected based on their proven integrity, wealth of experience and commitment to the ideals of the party.

He stated, “You have been called upon to plan and deliver a convention that would be transparent, inclusive, credible, befitting of a ruling party of great stature, like the APC.

“I charge you all to rise above partisan interest and personal sentiment. Let the good of this party, the colour of APC, guide you in every decision that you make. Time is of the essence. And I expect nothing short of excellence from each and every one of you.”

Yilwatda also told the committee, “The National Working Committee and the entire party structure will stand strong and ready to support you. You shall have the resources, cooperation and goodwill required to deliver on this mandate. Let history remember you today.

“We have set in motion the wills that are required to get the convention and that will further strengthen our party and renew the collective will of our party members.”

Masari said he accepted the responsibility with great sense of duty and commitment to the ideals and aspirations of the party.

He stressed that the national convention of a political party was not merely a statutory requirement but a defining moment, as well as a platform for reflection, consolidation and renewal of commitment.

He stated, “The task before the committee is, therefore, clear and to coordinate all activities leading to a peaceful, credible and successful 2026 national convention.

“We must approach this assignment with maturity, fairness and strict adherence to the party’s constitution and guidelines.

“Our objectives will be to conduct a civil and free convention that will strengthen and unify our party in order to reinforce confidence in the party’s internal mechanism.

“We shall work closely with the National Working Committee and all relevant organs of the party.”