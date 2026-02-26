Kaduna Youths Protest, Demand Continued Detention of El-Rurai 

Hundreds of patriotic youths took to the streets of Kaduna to demand justice and transparency where they called on the authorities to hold former Governor Nasir El-Rufai accountable for the alleged long-standing disappearance of Dadiyata, insisting that silence was no longer an option.

The protesters converged at the UTC roundabout in the metropolis and walked to the Government House, chanting solidarity songs and carrying placards with inscriptions.

They included: ‘We demand public scrutiny, audit now’, ‘Malam Nasir El-Rufai, where is Dadiyata’ and ‘Sponsoring protest cannot protect El-Rufai, he must still face prosecution.’

Other inscriptions read: ‘Kaduna lived in fear, we want the truth’ and ‘Publish loan agreement and spending breakdown now.’

Beyond the call for justice, the youths were demanding a full investigation into the $350 million in state funds allegedly lost under the previous administration.

Furthermore, the protesters issued a stern warning against “distraction tactics”.

Speaking to newsmen, leaders of the protest, Anas Yusuf and Joseph Chori, emphasised that the Governor Uba Sani’s agenda for a transparent Kaduna cannot be fulfilled until every kobo of the state’s wealth was accounted for.

They called for the immediate arrest of Bashir Saidu, Jafaru, and Hafiz Bayero, accusing them of sponsoring ‘fake’ protests to shield El-Rufai from the government’s ongoing investigations.

The youths maintained that the attempts to divert public attention would not stop the push for a cleaner, more accountable Kaduna State, saying: “We are not here for politics, we are here for accountability.”

According to the protesters, “Kaduna bled, communities were attacked, Birnin Gwari faced isolation, banditry escalated, citizens were kidnapped, families buried loved ones and fear became normal during the last administration.

“Those years cannot be erased with speeches. Former Governor Nasir El-Rufai must answer hard questions.

“You governed and now you must account. The disappearance of Dadiyata remains an open wound. A family still waits. Kaduna still asks: what happened?

“We demand an independent public security audit of that administration. We also demand full disclosure of the $350 million World Bank loan. Publish the agreement.

“Publish the breakdown. Publish the records. Citizens will repay that debt, they deserve transparency.”

They said loans are not free money, adding: “Public debt demands public accountability because no one is above the law. If innocent, prove it. If guilty, face prosecution.”

They stated that Kaduna was experiencing relative calm under Sani adding: “We will not allow destabilization to shield anyone from scrutiny. This is not revenge, this is justice and this is democracy.

“We will not forget the victims. Kaduna deserves better and Kaduna will demand it.” (NAN)