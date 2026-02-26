Justice Ministry Central to Tinubu Govt’s Legal Victories, Says Group

By Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

A sociopolitical organization, the the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Ideological Group, has praised the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, as the architect of the Tinubu administration’s legal stability.

In an assessment of the performance of the Ministry of Justice under President Bola Tinubu, the convener of the group, Hon. Bamidele Atoyebi, credited the AGF with securing landmark victories that have strengthened fiscal accountability, protected Nigeria’s constitutional integrity and saved the country billions of dollars in potential liabilities.

He said that in his first year in office between 2023 and 2024, the Federal Ministry of Justice secured 250 convictions. The convictions included 160 for various criminal offences, 87 terrorism-related cases and three novel convictions targeting the radicalisation of children and violence against women.

Atoyebi noted that Fagbemi’s tenure had also been marked by asset recovery and high level negotiations. In April 2024, the ministry concluded negotiations with Glencore International A.G., resulting in a 50 million dollar penalty and compensation for the company’s past activities in Nigeria.

In February 2024, the Attorney General oversaw the signing of an asset sharing agreement with the Bailiwick of Jersey, facilitating the return of 2,125,944 pounds in proceeds of corruption.

“In February 2026, the Federal Government recorded another major victory after defeating UK based firm, European Dynamics, in an international arbitration. The legal team successfully proved that the company failed to deliver a functional procurement system, saving Nigeria 6.2 million dollars.

“The outcome made Nigeria the first African country to defeat the firm in such proceedings.

The Attorney General also closed the long running Process and Industrial Developments dispute in the United Kingdom courts, recovering a 200 million dollar bond and 10 million dollars in legal costs. The resolution ended a decade long legal battle that had exposed Nigeria to a potential liability of over 11 billion dollars. In addition, the ministry intervened in the 15 billion pound Petro Union case, blocking what was described as predatory litigation based on forged documents from the 1990s.

“On the domestic front, Atoyebi described the July 2024 Supreme Court judgment granting full financial autonomy to Nigeria’s 774 local governments as the crowning achievement of Fagbemi’s tenure so far. By personally arguing the case against the 36 state governors, the Attorney General secured a ruling that ensured federal allocations would be paid directly to local councils,” he narrated.

Atoyebi stated that these combined domestic and international successes reflect a defence first legal strategy aimed at safeguarding national sovereignty and strengthening fiscal discipline. He described Fagbemi as a man of few words but immense action, whose measured and cerebral approach contrasts with the more flamboyant style often seen in political circles.

He added that Fagbemi’s professional pedigree predates his political appointment, noting that his law firm is regarded as one of the most prestigious in the country and that he is widely considered among the top legal practitioners in Nigeria.

He also highlighted what he called a rare personal sacrifice, stating that after the death of his father, Fagbemi was heir to the throne in Ijagbo but chose to step aside from traditional rulership in order to focus on his national assignment as chief law officer of the federation.

Atoyebi said the President’s decision to appoint Fagbemi was strategic and aimed at bringing deep intellectual engagement to the Ministry of Justice. He added that the relationship between President Tinubu and his Attorney General is built on trust and confidence in his competence, creating an atmosphere within the presidency that legal matters are handled with professionalism and focus on results.

He further stated that the current leadership of the office represents a departure from past eras characterised by public controversies and distractions. According to him, Fagbemi has maintained a humble and calm demeanour while ensuring that government actions are grounded in constitutional principles and legal precedent.