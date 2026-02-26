HumanCoop Chooses Identy.io’s Biometric Solutions to Improve Living Conditions of  N’Africa Patients

HumanCoop operates in northern Mauritania, employing a team of healthcare professionals and technical experts who deliver both primary and specialised medical care through missions in the region.Their efforts benefit more than 2,500 people.

According to UNHCR, over 350,000 individuals in North Africa and the Middle East lack identity or nationality.

“This lack of identification prevents the issuance of official documents that could certify their identities, thereby hindering the creation of medical records needed for effective treatment traceability.

“Identy.io will provide HumanCoop with facial biometric identity verification solutions. This technology will facilitate the unique identification of each patient, even in the absence of documentation, leading to faster access to medical records and reducing the likelihood of duplicate registrations among undocumented patients,” the firm said in a statement.

“Identy.io’s technology operates entirely offline, processing biometric data directly on the device without needing an internet connection or cloud storage. This capability is crucial for functioning in remote areas of the Sahara Desert and for ensuring the privacy of vulnerable populations.

Identy.io, a company that specializes in identity verification through contactless mobile biometrics and the creation of digital credentials, has formed a humanitarian partnership with HumanCoop, a non-governmental organization made up of volunteers providing primary and specialized healthcare services in North Africa. Their goal is to facilitate the digitalization of identity for undocumented patients in the region and to create medical histories and care records that enhance the monitoring of treatments and the progression of illnesses and chronic conditions.

“As part of this agreement, Identy.io will provide HumanCoop with access to its facial biometric identity verification solutions for use in the field. This will enable the organisation to uniquely identify each patient, even in cases where individuals lack a documented identity, nationality, or prior medical history,” it added.