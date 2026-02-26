Ganduje Inspects Damage at Fire-affected MMIA Terminal One

The Chairman, Board of Directors (BoD), Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, on Thursday assessed the extent of damage at the fire-affected Terminal One of Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA).

Danduje, in company with the BoD team, told newsmen in Lagos, that the fire was an issue of great concern.

According to him, the core value of FAAN borders on safety and the fire outbreak affected the safety of airport, employees, passengers, and equipment among other infrastructural facilities.

“We decided to be here in order to see for ourselves, because we say seeing is believing.

“We have seen the damage that occurred, but at the same time, we have to congratulate the Managing Director, Mrs Olubunmi Kuku, and her management team.

“Also, the firefighters, over 150 of them, who were around until the fire was completely quenched. This is an unfortunate situation.

“We have not got the report yet. The managing director is working on that, and the staff are equal to the task.

“From what we have seen, the firefighters did a lot of work. We have seen that a lot of very sensitive equipment has been destroyed, but no death was recorded anyway.

“I think the situation is under control, but it is unfortunate. We have to thank everybody. We have to thank the press themselves,” he said.

Ganduje also seized the opportunity to see the remodelling of the airport and the temporary terminal.

“It is beautiful. That is quality work. I thought I was in one of the well-developed foreign international airports, but I am happy to see that I am in Nigeria and in Lagos.

“The quality of work is beautiful, and all the equipment is being fixed now, and I think it is going to be a big success with the remodeling of the aviation reform,” he said. (NAN)