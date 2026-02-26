  • Thursday, 26th February, 2026

Ganduje Inspects Damage at Fire-affected MMIA Terminal One

Nigeria | 5 seconds ago

The Chairman, Board of Directors (BoD), Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, on Thursday assessed the extent of damage at the fire-affected Terminal One of Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA).

Danduje, in company with the BoD team, told newsmen in Lagos, that the fire was an issue of great concern.

According to him, the core value of FAAN borders on safety and the fire outbreak affected the safety of airport, employees, passengers, and equipment among other infrastructural facilities.

“We decided to be here in order to see for ourselves, because we say seeing is believing.

“We have seen the damage that occurred, but at the same time, we have to congratulate the Managing Director, Mrs Olubunmi Kuku, and her management team.

“Also, the firefighters, over 150 of them, who were around until the fire was completely quenched. This is an unfortunate situation.

“We have not got the report yet. The managing director is working on that, and the staff are equal to the task.

“From what we have seen, the firefighters did a lot of work. We have seen that a lot of very sensitive equipment has been destroyed, but no death was recorded anyway.

“I think the situation is under control, but it is unfortunate. We have to thank everybody. We have to thank the press themselves,” he said.

Ganduje also seized the opportunity to see the remodelling of the airport and the temporary terminal.

“It is beautiful. That is quality work. I thought I was in one of the well-developed foreign international airports, but I am happy to see that I am in Nigeria and in Lagos.

“The quality of work is beautiful, and all the equipment is being fixed now, and I think it is going to be a big success with the remodeling of the aviation reform,” he said. (NAN)

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.