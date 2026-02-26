  • Thursday, 26th February, 2026

Fubara Appoints New SSG, CoS

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has appointed a new Secretary to the State Government (SSG) and Chief of Staff (COS).

A statement on Thursday, signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Onwuka Nzeshi, disclosed that Dr Dagogo S. A. Wokoma has been appointed SSG, while Mr Sunny Ewule is now the Chief of Staff.

The appointments take effect immediately.

According to the statement, the new appointees would be sworn in at 2:00 pm today at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

