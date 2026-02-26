ELRA, AMSL Seal Landmark Deal to Boost Transparency, Investor Confidence

The Equipment Leasing Registration Authority (ELRA) and Admiralty Maritime Services Limited (AMSL) have signed a partnership aimed at strengthening asset registration, enhancing compliance, and promoting structured financing in Nigeria’s shipping and marine services sector.

This is contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Head, Media and Corporate Communication of Equipment Leasing Registration Authority (ELRA), Adebola Sunday.

Sunday said the collaboration is expected to deepen transparency and reinforce regulatory oversight, positioning the industry for stronger investor confidence and sustainable growth.

He quoted ELRA Registrar/CEO, Mr. Donald Wokoma, during the signing ceremony, to have described the agreement as a strategic move aligned with the Authority’s mandate to formalise asset-backed financing nationwide.

“This partnership is a practical step that reinforces our regulatory mandate and drives structured asset financing in the industry. It will strengthen compliance with lease registration standards and deepen transparency across operations,” he said.

Wokoma added that improved asset registration and documentation would enhance credit security for financiers and attract long-term capital inflows.

In his remarks, AMSL Managing Director, Real Admiral Mushsin Abba, said the partnership aligns the company’s operations and financing processes with recognised regulatory frameworks, strengthening corporate governance and market positioning.

“This partnership strengthens our compliance framework and positions AMSL as a transparent, investor-ready service provider. It reinforces our commitment to operational excellence and structured growth,” he stated.

The partnership is expected to tighten compliance with lease registration standards, formalise structured asset financing, strengthen investor confidence, and promote accountability and regulatory alignment.

Industry observers said the agreement reflects a growing emphasis on institutional collaboration as a catalyst for reform, setting a benchmark for transparency, innovation, and sustainable development in Nigeria’s shipping and marine ecosystem.