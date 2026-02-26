Demolition: Wike Faces Contempt Threat over Alleged Disobedience of Court 

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has been threatened with contempt proceedings for allegedly demolishing a property located at Maitama District, Abuja in total disregard to an order of court.

The threat was made by an Abuja-based legal practitioner, Mr. Balla Dakum, who condemned the alleged unlawful demolition of the said Maitama property.

Speaking with judiciary reporters at a press briefing on behalf of his client, Alhaji Abubakar Ibrahim, Chairman of Mykas Grid Ventures Ltd, the lawyer noted the disputed property, located at Plot 4583, Maitama, Abuja, was said to have had its fence and security house demolished on Tuesday morning by officials of the FCT Development Control Department, allegedly acting on the minister’s directive.

“We have called this press conference to address a deeply troubling development that occurred this morning involving the Honourable Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mr. Nyesom Wike.

“Earlier today, despite a valid and subsisting court order directing all parties to maintain status quo, the minister proceeded to demolish a fence on the disputed property situate at Plot No. AO6/4583, Maitama Abuja.

“This action took place after he had been duly served with the court processes and the order.

“Let us be very clear: once a court of competent jurisdiction issues an order to maintain status quo, that order is binding on all parties — regardless of position, power, or office,” he said.

While stating the rule of law is the foundation of Nigeria’s democracy, Dakum emphasized that no individual, no matter how highly placed, is above the law, adding that, the deliberate demolition carried out this morning raises serious constitutional and legal concerns.

“It suggests a disregard for judicial authority and undermines public confidence in our institutions,” he said.

Meanwhile, the lawyer stated the court orders are not suggestions; but they are directives backed by the full force of the law.

The therefore, said that following Wike’s action, his team would apply for Form 48 with a view to ensure that the minister is committed to prison.

“Worthy of note is the fact that this same Wike is a lawyer and a member of the body of benchers.

“But he came with over 50-armed policemen to take over a property he claimed he allocated to Italia Company Limited. This action was taken without any formal prior notice,” he said.

He called on President Bola TInibu to caution the minister against flagrant disregard to court orders.

Also speaking, Alhaji Ibrahim said he got the allocation of the plot measuring 1.5 hectares in 2006 when Malam Nasir El-Rufai was FCT Minister, before it was reduced to 8, 572.60m2 after it was redesigned to accommodate a parking space for As-Salam Mosque.

He alleged that in November last year, the land was reallocated to an Italian company without his consent, prompting him to institute a legal action.

He claimed that he received a phone call from a security operative instructing him to vacate the property before the demolition occurred.

“They didn’t allow me to remove my belongings. They even moved my trucks away without taking inventory,” he alleged.

He expressed worry that despite the order made by Justice Hamza Mu’azu of FCT High Court sitting at Maitama, the minister could go ahead to demolish his property.

It would be recalled that Justice Mu’azu had, on February 10, made the order directing parties to maintain status quo pending the hearing of the motion on notice before him.

The judge granted the order following a motion ex-parte marked: M/16354/2025 and moved by Hussaina Tukur, a lawyer.

Justice Mu’azu then adjourned the matter until April 23, 2026 for hearing.

In the motion ex-parte dated and filed on December 5, 2025, by a team of lawyers led by Dakum, Mykas Grid Ventures Ltd sued the FCT Minister and Italia Company Ltd as 1st and 2nd defendants.

Mykas Grid sought two orders and one of which was “an order of interim injunction restraining the defendants from forcefully taking possession of Plot No. A06/4583 with file no. MISC 129288 measuring about 8,572.60m2, also known as Park 2023, Maitama District, Abuja pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.”