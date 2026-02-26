DAMA Academy, DSTI Spotlight AI, Digital Assets as Tools for National Devt

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





Stakeholders in Nigeria’s emerging technology ecosystem have converged on Abuja to examine the growing relevance of blockchain, artificial intelligence and digital assets in shaping Nigeria’s economic future.

At a press conference in Abuja organised by DAMA Academy in collaboration with the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI), technology advocates, the digital asset proponents also called for regulatory clarity, institutional collaboration and deliberate national positioning.

According to them, these digital assets are increasingly redefining global finance, healthcare and governance structures.

Besides, speakers examined the strategic implications of the fast-evolving digital asset landscape and highlighted Body Scan AI as a case study in technological convergence.

Delivering the keynote address, the Chief Executive Officer of DAMA Academy Abuja, Nwankwo Ozioma, said the conversation around blockchain and AI must move beyond rhetoric to structured participation.

According to him, the global economy is already transitioning into a decentralised and intelligent framework, driven by technologies that enable transactions, programmable value and predictive analytics. He referenced the rise of decentralised finance following the emergence of Bitcoin, enterprise blockchain deployment by firms such as IBM and advances in artificial intelligence led by organisations including OpenAI.

Nwankwo argued that blockchain introduces transparency without intermediaries, reducing opportunities for corruption and inefficiency, while digital assets enable borderless financial participation. Artificial intelligence, he added, enhances automation and improves decision-making in sectors ranging from finance to healthcare.

He warned that Nigeria risks remaining a consumer of imported innovation if it fails to invest in domestic capacity and regulatory frameworks that support responsible experimentation.

Using Body Scan AI as a practical example, he explained that the project integrates AI-powered health diagnostics with blockchain-backed data security and tokenised incentives through the SCANAI token. He said such convergence could enable secure medical record management, transparent payment systems and community-level financial participation within a decentralised health ecosystem.

However, he cautioned against blind speculation, insisting that innovation must be matched with ethical safeguards. He advocated clear regulation, consumer education, transparent token structures and strong anti-fraud mechanisms to prevent abuse within the digital asset space.

“Blockchain technology introduces trust/transparency without intermediaries. We must pay attention to this. Digital assets introduce programmable and transferable value and borderless finance. Artificial Intelligence introduces automation, prediction, and intelligent decision-making at scale,” he stated.

In his presentation, Paul Elombah framed the discussion within what he described as the ‘Global Bitcoin Race’ arguing that sovereign accumulation of Bitcoin signals long-term strategic positioning rather than retail speculation.

He cited the adoption of Bitcoin as legal tender by El Salvador, mining initiatives in Bhutan and significant holdings by the United States as indicators that digital assets have entered the realm of statecraft and macroeconomic hedging.

Elombah described Bitcoin as increasingly viewed as digital gold: Finite, borderless and resistant to censorship, making it attractive as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement.

But he stressed that while Bitcoin may dominate as a store of value, the next growth cycle would likely favour utility-driven projects with real-world integration, particularly those combining blockchain with artificial intelligence.

Also in her presentation, Mrs. Shiphrah Poloma, examined digital assets from a personal finance and retirement planning perspective, highlighting both their potential and their risks.

She acknowledged that digital assets are more volatile than traditional pension instruments but argued that their higher growth potential and decentralised nature provide opportunities for diversification and enhanced long-term returns. Traditional retirement plans, she noted, offer predictability and guaranteed benefits but often deliver modest growth.

She stated that digital assets, by contrast, are subject to market fluctuations yet offer the possibility of significant upside, along with opportunities for passive income generation within decentralised ecosystems.

Poloma emphasised the importance of proactive financial education, cautioning that participation in digital markets requires discipline, literacy and strategic allocation.

Beyond capital appreciation, she highlighted decentralisation as a key advantage, offering individuals greater personal control over their assets. She also pointed to passive income opportunities within digital ecosystems as an emerging avenue for long-term financial sustainability.

In an online presentation, Moses Obaje outlined the intersection of blockchain, digital assets and artificial intelligence in healthcare, using Body Scan AI as a case study. He described blockchain as a decentralised and immutable digital ledger with core features including decentralisation, consensus and traceability, noting that these attributes make it suitable for securing sensitive medical data and ensuring transparency.

He explained that Body Scan AI is being developed as an AI-powered Android and iOS application capable of analysing medical imaging such as X-rays, MRIs and CT scans for early detection of health conditions. The system, he said, integrates blockchain technology to protect user data and eliminate intermediaries, while providing personalised health insights through machine learning algorithms.