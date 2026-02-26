Court Adjourns Alleged $9.7m Terrorism Financing Trial of Bauchi Commissioner Indefinitely

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Justice Mohammed Umar of a Federal High Court, Abuja on Thursday, adjourned indefinitely, the alleged terrorism financing trial of the Bauchi State Finance Commissioner, Yakubu Adamu.

Justice Umar disclosed that the decision was following request for the transfer of the case by the prosecution.

According to the trial court, prosecution counsel, M.O. Adebayo, had written to the Chief Judge (CJ) of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho, expressing discomfort with the handling of the matter and requesting that the case be transferred to another court.

Umar, however stated that the CJ was yet to respond to the letter written by the prosecution.

Responding, defence counsel, Chris Uche, SAN, expressed shock at the development, arguing that any communication to the Chief Judge or presiding judge ought to have been copied to the defence for input.

Besides, Uche described the development as “unfair”, adding that the right of the defence had been taken away by the failure of the prosecution to serve them with a copy of the letter.

The senior lawyer also urged the court to release the passport of the first defendant to enable him travel, stating that Adamu was part of a high-powered delegation overseeing Hajj preparations in the state.

The judge however pointed out that the issue was administrative rather than judicial, adding that, he was not expected to continue hearing the matter in view of the letter to the CJ.

The Judge subsequently urged counsel to take a date.

Responding, Uche told the court that he would also write to the Chief Judge to protest the prosecution’s failure to notify the defence of their letter arguing that such moves, “will not do the administration of justice any good.”

While the prosecution asked that the matter be adjourned sine die pending reassignment to another judge, the defence objected, contending that without a definite date the case would, “die”.

Justice Umar, however, adjourned the matter sine die pending the decision of the Chief Judge.

Adamu, who is a former manager of a branch of Polaris Bank Plc in Bauchi State, and others were earlier arraigned on December 31, 2025, and pleaded not guilty to the counts read to them before Justice Emeka Nwite.

The judge had, on January 5 declined to grant their bail application on the grounds that the offences with which they were charged with, threatens national security and public safety.

Justice Nwite, who ordered that the defendants be remanded in Kuje Correctional Center until the determination of the case, fixed January 13 for commencement of trial.

However, on January 13, Justice Nwite returned the case file back to the Chief Judge (CJ) of the Federal High Court for reassignment after the vacation had ended.

In count one of charge, marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/705/2025, Adamu, Sirajo Jaja (while being Accountant-General of Bauchi State, now at large), Samaila Irmiya Liman (now at large), Balarabe Ilelah, Aminu Bose and Kabiru Mohammed (all being civil servants and signatories to Bauchi State Government’s accounts and/or payment instruments) were alleged to have committed the offence sometime between January 2024 and May 2024.

They were alleged to have conspired to provide funds in the aggregate sum of 2,300,000.000 U.S. dollars in cash for the benefit of Bello Bodejo and persons associated with him, pursuant to approvals granted by Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State.

The said funds were alleged to be used, in whole or in part, to finance a terrorist or terrorist group. The offence is contrary to Section 26(1) and punishable under Section 21(2)(a) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

Meanwhile, Adamu and his co-defendants have been admitted to bail by Justice Umar, who held that the defendants had placed sufficient materials before the court for the court to exercise its discretion in their favour judicially and judiciously.

While granting the bail applications, the judge directed the defendants to produce two sureties each who must be a permanent secretary and a director in the civil service.

As part of the bail conditions, the court ordered the defendants to deposit their international passports with the registry of the court and ordered Adamu and the three co-defendants to be reporting to the office of the Department of State Service (DSS) in Bauchi State every Monday until the case is determined and adjourned the matter till February 26 for commencement of trial.