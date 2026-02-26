Celebrating a Leader, Governor Francis Nwifuru at 51

Chukwuemeka Enviable Ituma

I join millions of Ebonyi people all over the globe in celebrating my Governor

His Excellency, Rt. Hon Francis Ogbonna Erishi Nwifuru, the Executive Governor of Ebonyi State,

on the occasion of his 51st birthday.

You are a leader whose life reflects unwavering service and purposeful leadership dedicated to the progress of our dear state.

Before assuming office as Governor in 2023, you distinguished yourself as a seasoned legislator and a two-time Speaker of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly. That historic achievement laid a solid foundation for the purposeful leadership we witness today.

From the onset of your administration, you adopted the People’s Charter of Needs as your guiding vision, placing the people of Ebonyi State at the center of governance. Through this framework, you have consistently prioritized security, human capital development, infrastructure, healthcare, education, and economic empowerment as pillars for sustainable growth.

Security has remained one of the most critical focus areas under your leadership. You introduced a zero-tolerance approach to crime, emphasizing prevention, intelligence gathering, and swift response. Your administration strengthened collaboration between security agencies and local communities, ensuring that security challenges are addressed proactively and decisively.

Your security strategy, firmly anchored on community policing, has encouraged grassroots intelligence sharing and the active involvement of traditional institutions and youth groups. This inclusive approach has strengthened early threat detection and significantly reduced communal clashes and criminal activities across Ebonyi State.

To further complement these efforts, you enhanced the operational capacity of security agencies through improved logistical support, including patrol vehicles and modern communication equipment.

Beyond enforcement, your administration has prioritized peace-building through dialogue-driven conflict resolution mechanisms, striking a balance between firmness and reconciliation.

As a result of these measures, Ebonyi State has witnessed increased stability, allowing businesses, farmers, and traders to operate freely. The improved security climate has positioned our state as one of the more peaceful environments in the South-East region.

Beyond security, Your Excellency, your administration has recorded notable achievements in infrastructure development. The construction and rehabilitation of internal and rural roads have improved connectivity, eased the movement of goods and people, and enhanced economic activities across the state.

Your government’s efforts to revive key industrial and economic projects—such as fertilizer production, hatchery development, and pipe manufacturing—have boosted local production, reduced dependence on imports, and created employment opportunities for our people.

In the education sector, your commitment to reform and investment is deeply commendable. You reduced school fees at Ebonyi State University and increased the institution’s monthly subvention, thereby strengthening academic operations and access to quality education.

You further demonstrated foresight by sponsoring over 200 Ebonyi indigenes for postgraduate studies at the Master’s and Doctorate levels in the United Kingdom, investing strategically in the future human capital of the state.

At the secondary education level, your administration initiated the construction of 39 model secondary schools across the state and fully covered WAEC and NECO registration fees for public school students, easing the financial burden on families.

Healthcare delivery has also received significant attention under your leadership. Through the Ebonyi State Health Insurance Scheme, over 12,600 vulnerable persons have gained access to essential healthcare services. Your administration has equipped and upgraded general hospitals across the state, introduced free caesarean section services, and recruited medical professionals, thereby strengthening healthcare delivery and reducing maternal mortality.

Worker welfare and human capital development remain central to your agenda. You cleared outstanding salary arrears, approved salary increases for academic and non-academic staff, implemented a ₦75,000 minimum wage, and approved special welfare packages, including a ₦150,000 Christmas bonus for civil servants.

Youth empowerment stands as another defining feature of your administration. Thousands of youths have benefited from empowerment programs, skills acquisition initiatives, and financial support aimed at promoting self-reliance and reducing unemployment.

Overall, Your Excellency, your administration reflects a governance approach rooted in security, development, and people-centered policies. Your achievements in stabilizing Ebonyi State, improving infrastructure, investing in education and healthcare, and enhancing worker welfare clearly demonstrate your vision for a safer, more prosperous, and inclusive Ebonyi State.

You remain a resilient grassroots leader shaped by experience, a disciplined consensus-builder, and a people-centered governor with an unwavering commitment to peace, development, and inclusive governance.

*GMD Enviable Group, Chief Chukwuemeka Enviable Ituma, writes from Lagos