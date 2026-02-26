BWSO Donates Educational, Infrastructure Materials to ATBU, Bauchi

• As VC commends donor, assures judicious use

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi





The Bala Wunti Support Organisation (BWSO), has donated Educational and Infrastructure Materials to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi.

The Bala Wunti Support Organisation (BWSO), is a community-focused entity dedicated to advancing education, leadership.

The items donated are 8 pieces of 350W solar panels, 4 solar generators, 4 Starlink Generators, 3 devices and 4 access point devices.

While handing over the items to the University Management yesterday through the Vice Chancellor, Prof Ibrahim Garba, Chief Operations Officer, Alhaji Ladan Salihu Kangere, on behalf of the Chief Executive Officer, explained that, “These items are intended to expand the university’s internet connectivity, and improve network access in designated areas, such as lecture halls, libraries, research facilities, and student hostels.”

According to him, “Our organisation operates as a platform for positive change, supporting initiatives that enhance access to quality education, technology, and sustainable development opportunities for students, youths and institutions.”

Ladan Salihu Kangere added that, “We are pleased to introduce ourselves formally to the esteemed leadership of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi, an institution renowned for its commitment to academic excellence, research, and innovation in Nigeria.”

He further stressed that, “The BWSO greatly admires ATBU’s contributions to higher education and its role in nurturing future leaders and professionals.”

“In furtherance of our mission to support educational advancement and bridge infrastructural gaps in learning environments, the Bala Wunti Support Organisation donated the materials to Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University,” he added.

According to him, “The donation aligns with our objective of promoting digital inclusion and sustainable energy solutions in educational settings.”

The BWSO Chief Operations Officer, assured that, “The BWSO remains committed to collaborative partnerships that benefit the academic community and looks forward to the possibility of further engagement with ATBU, Bauchi in areas of mutual interest.”

The VC, Prof Ibrahim Hassan Garba, while receiving the items, commended the organization and the person to whom the organization was established for saying that the donation was timely as the university was in need of the expansion of Internet facilities in the two campuses.

He also said that Bala Maijama’a Wunti, will always be remembered by the university community for his gesture in aiding the university community.

The VC assured that he will ensure judicious use of the facilities in line with the objectives of the donations.

BWSO is a youth focused organisation, that seeks to promote inclusivity, mentorship and sustainability in governance.