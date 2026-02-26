  • Thursday, 26th February, 2026

Anthony Joshua Crash Driver Case Adjourned to March 13

Education

The driver of the car involved in a fatal crash in which Nigerian-born former world  heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua was injured has appeared in court again  in Sagamu.

The 46-year-old driver, Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode, appeared at Sagamu Magistrates Court in Ogun State on Wednesday, when the case was adjourned until 13 March.

Prosecutors told the court they needed further time to prepare evidence.

Kayode who was driving Joshua when their car crashed, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, reckless and negligent driving, driving without due care, and driving without a valid driver’s licence.

Kayode, who was making his second appearance at court,is yet to enter a plea.

Joshua’s personal trainer, Latif Ayodele, and strength coach, Sina Ghami, died on 29 December after their vehicle collided with a stationary lorry on the Lagos- Ibadan Expressway.

The former British world heavyweight champion, 36, was treated in hospitalfor his injuries.

Joshua was discharged from hospital two days after the Lexus SUV crashed on the busy Lagos-Ibadan expressway. Ghami and Ayodele were both pronounced dead at the scene.

