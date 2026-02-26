Ahead of 2027 General Election Calculations, Kwankwaso Meets ‘Seyi Makinde in Ibadan

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan





Former Governor of Kano State and national leader of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, yesterday, paid a courtesy visit to the Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, during a trip to Ibadan.

Kwankwaso, while speaking with journalists, said his visit to Oyo State was primarily at the invitation of the NNPP state chairman to inaugurate the party’s office in Ibadan and to discuss party-related matters.

“We are here on the invitation of our party chairman in Oyo State to open our office in Ibadan and discuss important issues concerning our party,” he said.

He explained that before proceeding to the party’s office, he deemed it appropriate to pay a courtesy visit to Makinde, whom he described as a longstanding associate.

Kwankwaso stated, “The governor has always been our friend. I thought before going there I should come and pay my respect to him, and that is what I have done.”

He added that the visit was largely based on personal friendship rather than partisan considerations.

Kwankwaso also reflected on his political history, highlighting his longstanding association with Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the platform under which Makinde currently served as governor.

He explained, “We formed the PDP in 1998. By 1999, I was elected Governor of Kano State under the PDP and later served as Minister of Defence

“I also returned as governor and held other national assignments under the PDP.”

He added that he later joined All Progressives Congress (APC) before moving to NNPP, where he now served as a national leader.

After meeting with the governor, Kwankwaso proceeded to the NNPP state office for scheduled party engagements and was expected to return to Abuja afterward yesterday.