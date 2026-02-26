AFC Partners with Ecobank, Soto Gallery to Host Third Edition of +234 Art Fair in Lagos

Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), the leading infrastructure solutions provider in Africa, has announced its partnership with Ecobank Nigeria and Soto Gallery for the third consecutive year, to host the +234 Art Fair, a four-day international exhibition, spotlighting Nigeria’s fast-growing creative economy and the dynamism of contemporary African art.

The 2026 edition, themed ‘Inclusivity,’ will take place from March 5-8, 2026 at the Ecobank Pan-African Centre in Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital and one of Africa’s leading cultural hubs.

The theme reflects the organisers’ shared commitment to expanding access within the creative sector, strengthening creative entrepreneurship, and fostering broader participation across Nigeria’s contemporary art ecosystem.

The fair positions art not only as a cultural expression, but as a driver of economic diversification, youth empowerment, and cross-border trade.

The event will feature curated exhibitions, panel discussions, live art installations, masterclasses, workshops, and high-level networking sessions designed to deepen engagement between the arts and finance communities.

It is expected to attract artists, collectors, investors, diplomats, cultural institutions, and business leaders from across Africa and beyond.

Commenting on the initiative, the President and CEO of AFC, Samaila Zubairu, said: “Now in our third year of supporting the +234 Art Fair, AFC remains committed to championing platforms that unlock the commercial and cultural value of Africa’s creative industries. The fair reflects the power of Africa’s young, dynamic talent to drive innovation, enterprise and global cultural influence. Through our continued collaboration with Ecobank and Soto Gallery, we are proud to support an ecosystem that enables African artists to scale their reach, retain value on the continent, and position African creativity as a globally competitive economic force.”

Also speaking, the Managing Director and Regional Executive of Ecobank Nigeria, Bolaji Lawal, said: “As a pan-African banking group, we recognise the transformative power of the creative sector. We are committed to providing platforms that enable African creatives, including visual artists to access markets, visibility, and opportunities locally and internationally.”

The Founder of Soto Gallery and Curator of the +234 Art Fair, Tola Akerele, added: “The fair is more than an exhibition; it is a movement to amplify Nigerian voices, celebrate our stories, and connect our artists to wider markets across Africa and beyond. ‘Inclusivity’ reflects our determination to widen representation and reshape visibility within the art space.”

Inspired by Nigeria’s international dialling code ‘+234,’ the fair showcases both emerging and established artists while fostering dialogue on the role of the creative economy in advancing sustainable development.

Hundreds of artworks have already arrived at the 2,000-square-metre venue in preparation for the exhibition.

Event highlights include large-scale art exhibitions, an art-focused bookstore, an immersive children’s creative space, curated culinary experiences, a VIP collectors’ lounge, and interactive masterclasses and workshops.

The +234 Art Fair has strengthened its position as one of Nigeria’s most influential cultural platforms, delivering sustained growth across its 2024 and 2025 editions.

Over the last two years, the fair attracted more than 18,000 visitors. Artist participation increased from 200 exhibitors in 2024 to 260 in 2025, reflecting its expanding reach within the creative community.

Combined, the editions showcased over 1,100 artworks across 2D, sculpture, photography, digital art, and children’s art, alongside masterclasses, workshops, live demonstrations, and networking events designed to support talent development and industry exchange.

In both years, the fair also emerged as the number one trending topic on X (formerly Twitter), underscoring its growing cultural relevance and national visibility.