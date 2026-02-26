20,000 Osun Pensioners Enroll with OHIS as Union Commends Govt’s N25,000 Monthly Stipend

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo





The Osun State Secretary of Nigeria Union of Pensioners, Comrade Lawrence Dele Aina, yesterday, posited that well over 20,000 pensioners were enrolled with the state Health Insurance Scheme (OHIS) free of charge.

Speaking with journalists in Osogbo yesterday on the state of Pensioner’s health, Aina also commended Governor Ademola Adeleke for giving out additional #25,000 to what they are earning which gave them a sort of relief, and reduced the death rate of members.

The Secretary noted that “the amount of 25,000 released to the pensioners assisted them very well, saying before now, there are some pensioners that are getting N350, N500, N750 you know within that reach, it is difficult for our people to go for medical treatment, but when the present government gave us additional 25,000 to what they are earning it gave us a sort of relief”

He opined that the assistance from the government also reduced the death rate amongst the pensioners in the state.

The State Secretary however commended Governor Ademola Adeleke for what he has done and in addition, thanked the Osun Health Insurance Scheme (OHIS) for putting in good condition the life of the state pensioners.

According to him the “they gave us free borehole which has been sunk and been in operation since, so we are thanking the Executive Secretary of the OHIS and his team because they all cooperated and they paid for the borehole sunk without demanding for money from the NUP, so we are grateful to him and the government.”

“We thank governor of Osun State because our people are really enjoying the services of OHIS but we still have more members who are yet to be enrolled and they have been going there one by one, and government have been accommodating them on the issue of free health care.”

“It is true that initially when it started, they were covering all minor sicknesses but now, certain percentages have been paid for people who undergo surgery operation. But we are still appealing to the government to help us so that they can pay the full charges on any operation requested for by the person.”

“When this program is about to start, there was a sought of campaign, we called all the different sections to a meeting whereby there was a thorough public relation and advertisement on Radio and Television, so that people in the rural areas could be able to enroll for this program, and they all came out from the rural areas.

“At least nearly all the rural areas are having their own clinic or maternity centers, but those who have problem that are more than maternity centers come to the hospital in the town, attend Teaching Hospital, they attend Asubiaro Hospital and other areas for their treatment.

“Well as a member of the health team, when we talk about Old age, it depends on how you manage yourself when you are young. You’ll see some people of about 100 years that are visible than people of 60 years. It depends on your management and the type of food every one of us eat.

“What affected our people is the poor pension before now, N350 in a month, there are some people who are earning N350, N250, before they can go to the bank, they’ll make sure that that N250 covers four or five months.

“But now everybody can now go to the bank to collect something and they are now eating something that is better, if you look at the pensioners now, you’ll know that they are now eating something that is fine due to the help of the present government, but Oliver twist asked for more.”

“We are not yet satisfied; we still need more there are some circulars that needs to be implemented by the government. We implore the governor to please implement all these circulars quickly so that our pensioners will continue to pray for him.”