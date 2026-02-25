Young Innovators Shine as LASU Tops Cavista Hackathon 2026

Funmi Ogundare

Lagos State University (LASU) has emerged as the winner of the fourth Cavista Hackathon 2026, with the theme ‘From Data to Prevention, AI as your Health Partner’. Represented by team BryteBros, the university received a cash prize of N2 million.

The initiative, aimed at nurturing young Nigerian innovators, also saw team Mannalon and Nibble from Pan Atlantic University and Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH) emerging second and third, respectively. They also received a cash prize of N1 million and N500,000, respectively.

Five award categories were also presented at the event. The Dream Team Award went to Team Excellence; the Best Implementation Award went to Team Plugins; the Best Use of Specific Technology Award went to Team Unik; the Tech Visionary Award went to Team Bug Busters; and Team Sync received the Creativity Spark Award.

Speaking to journalists in Lagos, the General Manager of Cavista Technologies, Mrs Oyebola Morakinyo, dismissed fears that Artificial Intelligence will replace software engineers, insisting instead that the technology will enhance and multiply human capabilities in the tech workforce.

She said concerns about AI pushing out software engineers are largely misplaced, noting that AI currently handles mostly entry-level, routine tasks rather than the advanced functions performed by skilled engineers.

According to her, the company deliberately positions AI as a tool for augmentation rather than substitution.

“We are not afraid of AI. We don’t see AI as replacing human beings. We see AI as multiplying the skill sets of human beings,” she said.

The general manager explained that Cavista integrates AI knowledge into its training to ensure that engineers remain relevant now and in the future.

She added that software engineers must continuously eliminate basic tasks from their workflow and focus on developing more advanced competencies that AI cannot easily replicate.

Emphasising the impact of student-focused initiatives over the past four years, Morakinyo described the outcomes as significant and multi-layered.

She explained that participating students gain confidence, access to mentorship, practical tools, and structured feedback that help them refine ideas and build deeper technology solutions.

Beyond individual benefits, she said the programme is strengthening Nigeria’s technology ecosystem by preparing job-ready talents with strong problem-solving and ownership mindsets.

Morakinyo further linked the initiative to national economic growth, stressing that investing in young people’s digital capacity is critical to Nigeria’s future competitiveness.

Addressing concerns about Nigeria’s persistent brain drain in the technology sector, Morakinyo acknowledged the challenge but said that the private sector is taking deliberate steps to retain talent.

Key among these, she said, is giving young professionals a stronger voice, building their confidence, and reinforcing the global relevance of their skills.

“You don’t need to leave the country. You can export your knowledge from here,” she said, citing the growing opportunities enabled by AI tools and remote work.

She appealed to the government to complement private-sector efforts through improved digital infrastructure, including more affordable or free internet access, better-equipped computer laboratories, and modern technology in schools.

Morakinyo also revealed that Cavista partners with universities to help shape curricula and deliver industry-relevant courses before students graduate.

The goal, she said, is to ensure graduates possess practical, globally competitive skills that allow them to thrive locally while serving international markets remotely.

One of the judges and a tech blogger, Ifeanyi Nnamdi-Okagbue, noted that increasing student participation in innovation programmes is a clear indicator that more young Nigerians are positioning themselves for opportunities in the technology ecosystem.

He said CAVISTA’s initiative is designed to expose students to real-world problem-solving and innovation early, preparing them for expectations in the corporate environment.

According to him, the core objective is to give young people practical opportunities to build solutions and understand how technology drives impact.

Explaining how the programme measures impact annually, Nnamdi-Okagbue said participation growth and student feedback remain the primary indicators.

He revealed that the initiative began with one institution and has since expanded to multiple universities, with registration figures rising significantly year on year.

“In the first edition, we had just over 100 participants. This year, we recorded almost 500 registrations. That shows increasing awareness and the value participants see in the programme,” he noted.

Nnamdi-Okagbue added that many students leverage their participation and project outcomes to strengthen their employability, using completed projects and competition wins to demonstrate their capability to potential employers.

As part of the judging process, he disclosed that entries are assessed using four major criteria: technology (technical strength of the solution) and design (usability and user experience quality), market fit in terms of real-world value and problem-solving potential, as well as presentation, ensuring clarity and persuasiveness in their pitch. He stressed that while many ideas appear promising, judges scrutinise whether proposed solutions are backed by solid research and can genuinely solve real problems.

The tech blogger said the programme has already produced tangible career outcomes, with some past winners now employed by Cavista Technologies. Others, he added, have secured opportunities in different organisations or are currently seeking funding to scale their own startups.

Nnamdi-Okagbue encouraged aspiring entrants to identify their natural strengths, whether writing, design, analysis, or problem-breaking and align them with appropriate technology roles, stressing that the sector offers room for diverse skill sets beyond programming alone.

He maintained that with the right exposure and mindset, more young Nigerians can successfully transition into the technology space and contribute meaningfully to innovation-driven growth.

The Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, urged young innovators to leverage technology-driven platforms, such as hackathons, to develop solutions that can transform the nation’s economy.

Musawa, who spoke virtually, explained that the gathering underscores the growing power of innovation, creativity and digital tools in shaping Nigeria’s future. She noted that such platforms give young people the opportunity to convert their talents into practical solutions that stimulate economic growth and strengthen the country’s innovation ecosystem.

According to her, the Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy remains committed to building a vibrant digital and creative economy by supporting initiatives that nurture emerging talents.

She restated that technology is opening new opportunities in areas such as cultural preservation, tourism development, digital content creation and global market access for Nigerian creatives.

She commended the organisers of the hackathon for investing in young people and creating a collaborative environment where participants can compete and develop impactful solutions for industries and communities.

“This gathering reflects the power of innovation, creativity and technology to shape the future of our nation,” she said.

The minister also advised participants to make the most of the opportunity, engage responsibly, think boldly and build solutions that reflect Nigeria’s resilience and ingenuity.