We Need Youth Empowerment for National and Community Development, Says Tuggar

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, has underscored the importance of youth inclusion in governance and national progress, describing young Nigerians as active partners in shaping both national and community development.

The Minister made this remark during an interactive evening with Nigerian youth hosted by Dayo Israel at the Youth House in Abuja, where discussions focused on leadership, diplomacy, and the role of young people in advancing the nation’s global and domestic priorities.

Ambassador Tuggar emphasized that Nigeria’s development trajectory depends significantly on harnessing the ideas, innovation, and participation of its youthful population. He urged young citizens to remain engaged in civic processes and policy conversations that shape the country’s future.

In his remarks, Dr. Dayo Israel, the APC National Youth Leader noted that the engagement formed part of broader efforts to strengthen dialogue between government leaders and young Nigerians, while creating platforms that encourage participation in nation-building.

The evening featured open exchanges, reflections on youth-driven development, and a shared commitment to sustaining partnerships that empower young people across Nigeria.