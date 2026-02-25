PDP Declares Readiness for Plateau LG Polls Despite Defections

Yemi Kosoko in Jos

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau State has declared full preparedness for the forthcoming local government elections scheduled for 2026, insisting that the party remains strong, united, and unfazed by recent political developments in the state.

The party made the declaration last Monday after a joint strategic engagement involving members of its State Caucus and State Executive Committee (SEC) at the PDP Secretariat Conference Centre in Jos.

According to the communiqué issued after the meeting, the session focused on strengthening internal cohesion, reviewing recent political events, and outlining a roadmap ahead of the Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEC) timetable released on 10 January 2026.

The party leadership restated its confidence in the PDP’s structure and ideology, noting that despite the widely publicised defection of Governor Caleb Mutfwang to the All Progressives Congress (APC), the PDP “remains the most well‑structured, people‑centred, and ideologically driven political party in Plateau State.”

The statement also confirmed that a seven‑member disciplinary committee inaugurated on February 21, 2026, has begun investigating alleged defections and breaches of the party constitution. The party said the move is aimed at restoring internal discipline and addressing concerns over dual allegiance among some members.

The Caucus and SEC reviewed the party’s performance in the 21 February 2026 FCT Area Council elections, describing the outcome—where the PDP secured what it called “strategic victories”—as a morale booster and a sign of its competitive strength ahead of future polls.

The party reaffirmed its readiness to participate fully in the state local government elections, stressing that it is already working in line with the timetable and schedule of activities released by PLASIEC.

The PDP leadership urged members across the state to intensify grassroots mobilisation and uphold the party’s values of equity and justice. It added that “the lamp has oil, and the fire is still burning,” signalling confidence in the party’s continued relevance on the Plateau political landscape.

The statement, signed by the state Publicity Secretary, Hon. Choji Felix Dalyop, emphasised that the PDP remains committed to providing a credible alternative for Plateau citizens through “unified and purposeful leadership.”