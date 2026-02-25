PCRC Tasks New IG on Community Policing, Commends Ongoing Police Reform

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) has urged the Acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Olatunji Disu, to sustain ongoing reforms, deepen intelligence-driven policing and expand community partnerships in line with global best practices.

Congratulating the new IGP on what it described as a well-deserved appointment, the PCRC noted that his over three decades of experience in policing, intelligence, crime control and security management would further strengthen the Nigeria Police Force.

In a statement, the National Chairman of the PCRC, Alhaji Ibraheem Mogaji Olaniyan, described Disu’s appointment as both encouraging and a recognition of the committee’s sustained contributions to community policing and grassroots intelligence.

He reaffirmed the PCRC’s commitment to continued collaboration with the Force in promoting public safety, trust and national security.

Olaniyan also commended the outgoing IGP, Olukayode Egbetokun, for what he termed exceptional leadership, intelligence and a profound sense of duty.

He recalled Egbetokun’s previous roles, including Chief Security Officer to the Lagos State Governor between 1999 and 2005, Commander of the Rapid Response Squad in Lagos, Area Commander in Osogbo and Gusau, and Commissioner of Police in Kwara State, noting that these assignments prepared him for effective leadership of the Force.

According to the PCRC Chairman, the Force recorded notable security gains and institutional reforms under Egbetokun’s leadership.

He cited the adoption of three strategic approaches—confrontation, suppression and accommodation—with emphasis on the accommodating model in line with democratic policing standards.

He added that intelligence-led policing was strengthened, collaboration with other security agencies enhanced, and coordinated responses to terrorism, insurgency, violent crimes and communal conflicts improved.

Olaniyan highlighted the establishment of the Police Special Intervention Squad, the creation of nationwide contact centres for rapid response, and improvements in personnel welfare, infrastructure and community engagement.

He further acknowledged Egbetokun’s support for the PCRC, including encouragement to expand inclusiveness and the securing of its National Secretariat property in Abuja, currently under construction.