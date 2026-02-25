Pally Agro Unveils Expansion Plan, Strengthens Distribution Model

Kayode Tokede

Pally Agro Group has unveiled an ambitious growth and expansion plan, introducing a structured territorial distribution system and fresh incentives for partners as it seeks to consolidate its position in Nigeria’s food and agro-allied sector.

The announcements were made at the weekend in Lagos at the company’s Business Partners Engagement forum tagged “A Cozy Time-Out,” where directors, management, distributors, vendors and bulk buyers gathered to review performance and chart the next phase of growth.

Opening the event, Board Director Paul Aseme described the gathering as a deliberate effort to “interact, listen and most importantly appreciate” the company’s partners, whom he credited as a major pillar of its resilience and expansion over the past two decades.

In her remarks, Managing Director, Pally Agro Group, Mrs. Anwuli Onyeagu, underscored the company’s philosophy that quality is both personal and non-negotiable.

“Everyone needs good food, and for us, it goes beyond just feeding people. We are deeply passionate about health and well-being. From the very beginning, we made a clear decision: whatever we produce and sell must be good enough for us and our families to consume,” she said.

Chairman, Pally Agro Group, Mr. Nwapali Onyeagu in his address, said the company’s focus over the next five years would be on deliberate growth and long-term sustainability.

“We are not just building a company; we are building a legacy,” he said. “The partners who will thrive with us are those who can see three to five years ahead and align with our long-term vision.”