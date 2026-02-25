Ondo Anti-graft Agency Absolves Education Commissioner of Financial Crime 

The Ondo State Public Complaints, Financial Crime and Anti-Corruption Commission (SPFACC), has after a thorough and wide investigations, dismissed allegation of fraudulent collection of salaries levelled against the Commissioner for Education, Prof. Igbekele Ajibefun.

The petitioner alleged that Prof. Ajibefun receives salaries from multiple sources, including Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA), where he was the vice- chancellor some years ago; Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology Okitipupa; University of Medical Science, Ondo; and Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo, in addition to the salary he receives as commissioner.

The Secretary of the agency, Prof. Adewole Adeyeye, stated that all investigations and findings proved that the former vice-chancellor was without blemish and free from all the allegations.

He said the documents that the commissioner produced when he appeared before the agency convincingly showed that the allegations were frivolous, lacking in merit and could not be substantiated.

In the course of his defence before the agency, Ajibefun was able to prove beyond reasonable doubt that what he got in these institutions were statutory allowance applicable not only to him, but other members as prescribed by relevant laws and regulations.

He explained that he only received sitting allowances from the institutions whenever he attended their governing council meetings. which is a statutory payment for members of the governing council.

Meanwhile, SPFAAC has warned against spreading of frivolous, unfounded and unsubstantiated allegations in the atate, adding that it will take necessary legal actions against those who make frivolous and fake allegations.