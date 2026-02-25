Okey Bakassi Leads Cast at Niger Delta Games Cultural Expo Night 

Ace Comedian, Okechukwu McAnthony, known by the stage name, Okey Bakassi headlines a splash of comedians performing at the Cultural Expo Night of the 2nd Niger Delta Games on Wednesday, February 25 at the Cathelea Convention Centre.

Niger Delta region’s musical big name Harry Song will be leading a cast of musicians that also includes rave making Daniel Edoreh known as Danielo on the night of entertainment for the young athletes who have spent the six days prior to the night competing for medals for their respective states.

Sir Itiako Ikpokpo, the Lead Consultant at Dunamis-Icon Limited, organisers of the games believes that such an A-class entertainment outing is part of building a wholesome youth experience of sports, games and ordeliness.

“The primary reason for bringing these young ones to the games is sports, but we also want them to learn ordeliness through the choreographed performances at the opening ceremony and now the entertainment to have them experience leisure and relaxation”, Ikpokpo explained.

The Cultural Expo is anchored by the Entertainment Committee headed by entertainment impresario, Edi Lawani who listed other artistes as Seyi Law, Jikume, MC Porcupyne, and G-Flex.

Other performances on the night includes DJ Wikki, MC Casino, Ikpa Udo, DJ Masked Queen and DJ Sunny Dread.

“We have a carefully selected cast of musicians chosen from the Niger Delta states and a mix of DJs, and up-coming Comedians.

“It will also feature dance and fashion parade as we will also provide the athletes an opportunity to showcase their skills on the microphone and dance floor in a variety contest”, Lawani concluded.

The 2nd Niger Delta Games started on February 20th and would be rounded up on the 20th. The games is sponsored by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and powered by Dunamis-Icon Limited.