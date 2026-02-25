Newstap/ SWAN 5-Star Awards Nomination a Rare Privilege’ 

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Nilayo Sports Management Limited, Yetunde Olopade, has described her nomination for the Newstap/SWAN 5-Star Awards as a rare privilege.

Observers have commended her managerial prowess at organising sporting events which have since witnessed an upscale in deliverables since she took charge of the affairs of the company.

Top on the bill being the globally recognised Access Bank Lagos City Marathon which has since grown in leaps and bounds.

With a background in event management, she has been able to fuse her vast experience into delivering a top-notch road race to the surprise of many.

“It’s a rare privilege to be nominated for the Newstap/SWAN 5-Star Award. It’s amazing because of what we are doing in sports,” she continued, “I want to thank NEWSTAP and SWAN for the recognition. We will be doing more and more amazing things in sports.”

Olapade who is the first woman to be nominated as one of the recipients of award now in its second edition, was presented with her letter of nomination by the Local Organizing Committee led by CEO and Publisher-In-Chief, George Aluo.

In his remarks, Aluo recalled the essence of the Awards which is mainly to recognise and honour individuals and organisations who have dedicated their resources at creating values in the industry for the benefit of stakeholders like the teeming youths in the country.

“We at the Newstap Communications in collaboration with the National Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) have decided to take a path at encouraging individuals and bodies who have been able to create impact in our industry with this award. To this end, five individuals or organisations who are agents of change and making positive impact on sports are honored.”

“People have seen your impact on sports since you took charge at Nilayo Sports Management Limited from your husband who is now the Director -General of the National Sports Commission (NSC). You have been able to take it a notch higher and for this stride, the selection committee decided to name you as one of the recipients of the second edition of the this prestigious awards.”

Other members present at the letter presentation were the LOC Chairman, Adekunle Salami; John Joshua -Akanji; and Tayo Ogunseye.

Other nominees include; the Governor of Bayelsa State, Duoye Diri, DG/CEO National Institute for Sports, Comrade Phillip Shaibu; Proprietor of Yucateco Boxing Promotions, Omolei Imadu and Chief Robert Onyeani, Proprietor of Ahudiya Nnem FC.

This edition will hold on March 6th at the Eko Club, Lagos.

https://meet.google.com/call?authuser=1&hl=en&mc=KAIwAZoBFDoScGludG9fZjlic2hjN2ZjYTdoogE7GgIQADICUAA6AhABSgQIARABWgIIAGoCCAFyAggBegIIAogBAZIBAhABmgEEGAEgAKIBAhAA4gECCACyAQcYAyAAKgExwgECIAHYAQE&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fmail.google.com&iilm=1771868141128

Page