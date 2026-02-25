Lookman Assists Atletico Knockout Club Brugge to Berth Last 16 

*Norway’s Bodo/Glimt pull off mighty upset, knockout Inter Milan at San Siro

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Nigerian international Ademola Lookman came off the bench in the 70th minute to assist Atlético Madrid whitewash Club Brugge 4-1 (aggregate 7-4) and set up UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash with either Liverpool or Tottenham Hotspur.

The Super Eagles forward scored in the first leg last week in Belgium as Atletico were forced to a 3-3 draw by Club Brugge.

Last night, he came into the game as a 70th minute substitute for Alex Baena and wasted no time in assisting Alexander Sørloth with his second goal of his hat trick in the 76th minute.

The absence of Nigerian international, Raphael Onyedika, showed in the leaking defence of the Belgian side. The defensive midfielder Onyedika was ineligible for last night’s game in the Spanish capital following the yellow cards he accumulated in the run up to the playoff second leg.

After a sluggish end to last week’s first leg where they threw away a two-goal lead, Diego Simeone’s side made a fast start on home soil with Alexander Sorloth on target.

The forward – starting in place of Antoine Griezmann – showed good control when picked out by Oblak and caught Mignolet off guard with a shot from inside the area.

But Brugge refused to be overawed like in their battling first-leg comeback, levelling nine minutes before the break. Brandon Mechele flicked a corner on at the near post for Ordonez to head home and make amends for his own goal in the first leg.

Hugo Vetlesen thought he headed the visitors ahead less than two minutes later when he connected with a Christos Tzolis ball, only to be denied by a stellar save from Oblak.

Atletico stepped up a gear after the break and were ahead again as midfielder Cardoso scored his first goal for the club with a rasping volley from outside the box.

The in-form Sorloth – who netted twice against Espanyol in La Liga on Saturday – completed his hat-trick with two confident finishes in the final 14 minutes to end his side’s three-game winless run in the Champions League.

Elsewhere, Norway side, FK Bodo/Glimt pulled off an almighty upset by knocking out three-time European champions Inter Milan with their 2-1 second leg win resulting in 5-2 aggregate playoff victory to progress to the Last 16 first time since 1987.

RESULTS

Atlético 4-1 C’Brugge

*(aggregate 7-4)

Leverkusen 0-0 Olympiacos

*(Aggregate 2-0)

Inter Milan 1-2 Bodo/Glimt

*(Aggregate 2-5)

Newcastle 3-2 Qarabag

*(Aggregate 9-3)

TODAY

Atalanta v Dortmund

Juventus v Galatasaray

PSG v Monaco

R’Madrid v Benfica