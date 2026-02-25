Lekki Land Dispute: Firm Petitions Police Over Alleged Interference With Registered Title

Bennett Oghifo

A brewing land dispute in Lagos has drawn the attention of the police, following a formal petition alleging unlawful interference with a parcel of land in the Lekki axis, backed by registered title documents and a traceable root of ownership.

In a petition dated February 18, 2026, addressed to the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 2, Onikan, Lagos, solicitors to Advance Lincon Limited accused unnamed individuals and interests of attempting to undermine a legally allocated, documented and registered property known as Block 69H, Lekki Peninsula Scheme II. The petition, authored by Titi Ishaya, a senior associate at Elisio Law Office, urged the police to intervene to prevent what it described as extralegal interference with a duly perfected title.

According to the petition, Advance Lincon Limited, incorporated in 1999, is the lawful allottee of the disputed land, having obtained the property through allocation by the appropriate Lagos State authority. The company’s title, the lawyers stated, was properly perfected and registered at the Lagos Lands Registry as Number 49, Page 49, Volume 2014G. Copies of the Certificate of Occupancy and letters of allocation were attached to support the claim.

The law firm explained that, in the normal exercise of its proprietary rights, Advance Lincon Limited sold and transferred its interest in the property in 2025 to Alhaji Muniru Ogunleye and Mr. Musili Ademola Lawal for valuable consideration. The transaction, it said, was founded on a valid and subsisting root of title traceable directly to official Lands Bureau records.

Trouble reportedly began when the purchasers moved to take possession of the land in preparation for title perfection. At that point, they allegedly received a telephone call from an individual who allegedly identified himself as Adeniyi Saheed Tinubu, claiming to act on behalf of a director of a company that purportedly owned the property.

Further investigations by the solicitors revealed that the adverse claim was being linked to a company incorporated only in 2023 under the name Lincoln Advanced Radiology Service Limited.

A search at the Corporate Affairs Commission, according to the petition, allegedly showed that a serving Minister (name withheld) holds significant shares in that company.

The lawyers stressed that Advance Lincon Limited, incorporated more than two decades earlier in 1999, is a distinct legal entity with a longstanding corporate existence and a registered title predating the 2023 company by several years. They described it as “deeply suspicious and legally untenable” for a company that did not exist at the time of registration in 2014 to now assert ownership over the land, especially without producing any competing title documents.

The petition further alleged that unnamed persons had lodged a complaint with the Commissioner of Police, claiming there was no authority for the sale of the land. These allegations were described as baseless, with the solicitors noting that no certificate of occupancy, letter of allocation or registered instrument had been produced by the adverse claimants.

Beyond the immediate dispute, the petition raised broader institutional concerns. It warned that if a citizen who lawfully acquires land from government, perfects title and registers it can later be dispossessed through unsupported petitions or political pressure, public confidence in the land administration system would be seriously eroded. The integrity of the Lands Registry, the lawyers argued, is foundational to property security, commercial stability and investor confidence in Lagos State.

They also maintained that the matter transcends a simple civil disagreement, pointing to possible misrepresentation and attempted unlawful interference with a registered title. Any effort to invalidate or frustrate a duly registered interest without due process or a superior title, the petition warned, carries serious legal and potential criminal implications.

In their prayers, the solicitors urged the Nigeria Police Force Zone 2 Command to investigate the origin and authenticity of the adverse claims, ascertain whether false representations or document manipulation had occurred, and take immediate steps to prevent trespass, intimidation or dispossession pending proper legal determination.

Advance Lincon Limited, the petition concluded, is seeking the protection of the law and the preservation of lawful order, expressing confidence that the police would treat the matter with the urgency it deserves to forestall any fraudulent or unlawful interference with the property.