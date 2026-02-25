  • Wednesday, 25th February, 2026

LASTMA Rescues Mother, Son from Wrecked Vehicle 

Nigeria | 8 seconds ago

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has rescued a mother and son from a traffic mishap involving a Lexus sport utility vehicle that overturned multiple times.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos.

Bakare-Oki said the traffic mishap occured at the NYSC Bus Stop corridor along the LASU–Isheri Expressway.

“Assessments reveal that the Lexus Jeep (KJA 39 JT) travelling from Isheri inward Igando, abruptly lost vehicular stability.

“This caused the automobile to overturn thrice before finally coming to rest amid the heavy vehicular movement characteristic of peak-hour traffic along the corridor,” he said.

He noted that LASTMA operatives deployed within the axis mobilised to the location and rescued the occupants, a mother and her son from the severely damaged vehicle with visible bruises and mild physiological trauma.

He added that the officials narrowly averted what could have resulted in a fatal catastrophe.

He said that security reinforcement was promptly provided by personnel of the Nigeria Police Force attached to the Igando Division, who maintained effective crowd control.

“Upon receiving notification, family members of the victims arrived shortly thereafter and conveyed the woman and her son for further medical evaluation and appropriate care.

“LASTMA officers immediately coordinated the evacuation of the accidented vehicle with support from Lagos State Emergency Management Agency official and the police who will conduct comprehensive investigation,” he said.

Bakare-Oki reiterated his call on motorists to observe prescribed speed limits with utmost discipline, and adopt routine mechanical checks especially of critical safety components like braking systems. (NAN)

