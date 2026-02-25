Kidnapper Sentenced to Life Imprisonment for Kidnapping an A’Ibom Judge

Okon Bassey in Uyo

A Federal High Court in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, has sentenced a 30-year-old man, Nkereuwem Felix Effiong, to life imprisonment for kidnapping a Judge of the Akwa Ibom State High Court, Hon. Justice Joy Unwana.

Effiong, a native of Ibesikpo Asutan Local Government Area of the state, was convicted on charges bordering on conspiracy, membership of a terrorist group, and kidnapping under the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

Justice Joy Unwana was abducted on December 18, 2023, alongside her driver, Idorenyin Ekanem, at about 8 p.m. on the Okobo–Esuk Inwang–Ndon Ebom road in the state.

The victims were held captive for five days. During the operation, the Judge’s police orderly, ThankGod Ekanem, was shot dead.

The matter was brought to the court by the State Security Service (SSS) in Uyo as the prosecution.

Upon his arraignment, the defendant had no legal representation, prompting the court to assign the matter to the Legal Aid Council of Nigeria in line with the provisions of the law. Effiong pleaded guilty to all four counts of the charge.

However, the court entered a plea of not guilty on his behalf in respect of count three, the kidnapping charge, owing to the grave nature of the offence and the severity of the punishment attached to it.

Throughout the proceedings, the Legal Aid Council of Nigeria represented the defendant and ensured that all trial procedures were conducted in accordance with due process of the law.

In the charge marked ‘Federal Republic of Nigeria v. Nkereuwem Felix Effiong’, the prosecution alleged that the defendant conspired between November 2023 and May 2024 at Esong Inwang Beach in Uruan Local Government Area with one Ubong Effiong, alias ‘Condiment’, Christopher Eyibio, Emem Friday, and others still at large, to commit acts of terrorism.

The offence is contrary to and punishable under Section 26(1) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

In count two, the court heard that Effiong knowingly belonged to a terrorist group known as the ‘Bling Bling Marine Strike Force’, headed by Ubong Effiong, alias Condiment, contrary to Section 25(1) of the Act.

Count three detailed the kidnapping of Justice Unwana and her driver, as well as the killing of her Police orderly during the attack, an offence punishable under Section 24(2)(b) of the Act.

Count four linked the defendant to concealing information about the activities and location of the kidnapping gang from security agencies, contrary to Section 16(1)(b) of the Act.

In his confessional statement tendered in evidence, Effiong admitted joining the gang, also referred to as ‘Bling Bling Marine Strike Force’, in November 2023 through a friend identified as Joseph, alias Akpa.

He told investigators that the gang operated across Uyo, Uruan, Nsit Atai, Udung Uko, Okobo, and Oron Local Government Areas, with a base at Esong Inwang Beach in Uruan.

Effiong admitted to participating in three kidnapping operations, including the abduction of Justice Unwana.

He further disclosed that the gang received N25 million as ransom for the Judge’s release and that he personally received N300,000 as his share.

The convict also admitted involvement in the kidnapping of a pastor of The Apostolic Church in Oron and another victim whose family paid N5 million for his release.

“We don’t use to cover our faces. Before the woman Judge was released, we received the sum of N25 million as ransom from her family. My own share from the ransom was N300,00.

“My second operation was the one in which we kidnapped an Apostolic Church pastor in Oron. I don’t know how much was paid before he was released, but I was paid the sum of N100,000 as my own share of the ransom.

“I also participated in another operation where we kidnapped a man whom the family later N5 million, and I was given the sum of N50,000 as my share from the ransom.

“We usually use mini bus to carry out our operations. We also used to rob the locals and fishermen to make money,” Effiong said.

Effiong was arrested on July 4, 2024 in Ikot Ekpene Road in Uyo by operatives of the State Security Service (SSS) following months of investigation into the gang’s activities.

During the trial, the prosecution presented evidence linking him to the gang’s operations and its activities at Esong Inwang Beach.

Delivering the judgment yesterday, Justice Chigozie Sergius Onah found Effiong guilty on counts one, two, and three, holding that the prosecution proved its case beyond a reasonable doubt.

The court sentenced him to 25 years imprisonment on count one (conspiracy to commit acts of terrorism); 20 years imprisonment on count two (membership of a terrorist group); and Life imprisonment on count three (kidnapping).

On count four, which bordered on concealment of information, the court discharged and acquitted the defendant.

The life sentence is the most severe of the penalties imposed, which effectively ensures that Effiong will spend the rest of his natural life in prison, subject to the provisions of the law.

The conviction marks a significant judicial milestone in the prosecution of kidnapping and terrorism-related offences in Akwa Ibom State.