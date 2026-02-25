Juventus: No Repeat of First Leg Mistakes for Osimhen to Profit Tonight

Ahead of tonight’s second leg of the UEFA Champions League playoffs in Turin, Juventus defender, Lloyd Kelly, has insisted that there will be no repeat of the mistakes they made in the first leg in Istanbul last week that allowed Victor Osimhen and Galatasaray to race to an embarrassing 5-2 victory.

The result was a fair reflection of the match, as Galatasaray dominated the proceedings and clinical finishing earned them a significant advantage.

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen was the primary threat on the pitch. While Juventus technically managed to keep him off the scoresheet, the 27-year-old marksman still wreaked havoc.

His relentless pressing and physical presence saw him directly involved in three of the goals. Lloyd Kelly was one of Osimhen’s most notable victims on the night, as the striker picked his pocket to provide the assist for Noa Lang, which accounted for Galatasaray’s fourth goal.

Ahead of the second leg tonight at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Kelly identified Osimhen as the key man that Galatasaray will look to exploit.

He emphasized that the Italian giants are now better prepared to keep the Super Eagles star at bay.

”Osimhen is an extraordinary player; he proved that in the first match,” Kelly said during the pre-match press conference yesterday.

“We will try to deny him the same opportunities he enjoyed in the first leg. As a team, we have to give everything on the pitch.”

Because of the three-goal deficit, the Old Lady is forced to adopt an ultra-attacking approach. While they chase the goals needed to overturn the aggregate score, they risk leaving massive spaces behind for the Galatasaray forwards to exploit.